Latest book you've read

^ I read some of that, the ideas are reasonably interesting.
I’ve just finished “Carver” by Tom Cain, a tale of a paid assassin and a financier.
^ I read some of that, the ideas are reasonably interesting.
I’ve just finished “Carver” by Tom Cain, a tale of a paid assassin and a financier.
I’ve just finished “What Has Government Done to Our Money?” by Murray Rothbard. Very interesting book that provides a reflection on what money is and what it should be.
I’ve just finished “Endangered” by CJ Box. I like the stuff this author does, a series about a US Game Warden, regardless of what’s happening it always paints a nice picture of the great outdoors.
Since we are facing the Covid-19 pandemic, we need to stay positive. So keeping this thought in mind I have recently read the book named - The Secrets.
I’ve recently finished “Grave Importance”, the third (and, it seems, final) book in Vivian Shaw’s series about Greta Helsing, physician to monsters and the undead. They’re well-written and good fun.
This particular book started with a mystery illness affecting mummies. I was amused to learn that many mummies work in IT, because they can work from home and avoid awkward questions about their appearance. When I read the description of a mummy in New York sitting coding, while also checking Slack and a forum, I found myself wondering just how old some of our members really are …
Just finished “Perfect Storm” by Arne Weinz recently released in Swedish. It’s the first in a series of four volumes describing devastating civil wars in Western European democracies starting with Sweden.
Next part is titled “Landet Som Ingen Ägde” (The Country Nobody Owned) that I’ll finish later today.
It’s an unrealistic fiction series that extrapolates events that could never happen, of course.
“The Madness of Crowds” by Douglas Murray, tries to explains much of what I find disturbing in today’s society.
It happens to be in Swedish (lend it from my wife), but I think I found one more favorite author.
My most recent completion is “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly. I always enjoy his stuff, and although this isn’t one of the Harry Bosch series, it was good.
Just finished In Times like these, by Nathan van Coops for the second time. The first time was a few years back.
It’s a book about time travel and takes a quite interesting approach.
I enjoyed it more then than I did now, but it was still pretty enjoyable
@onlyjobindia Just I found a book that let me focus and keep attention on achieving something and work positively towards it, with I can achieve anything. The book is entitled under The Secret book as the author of the book Rhonda Byrne explains in a very effective manner of how this phenomenon can help you in your life.
Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad.
I read it following a lecture about a lawsuit filed against tech giants on behalf of 14 parent and children in the DRC over child labor there that causes death and serious injuries to the cobalt mining kids.
I’ve just finished “The Oracle” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell. It was quite enjoyable (as I find most of his stuff) but for some reason not quite as good as usual.
5 posts were merged into an existing topic: Computer humour
The Master and Margarita
Perfume Patrick Süskind
Please, also give some details that could be of interest for others who are looking for a good read.
E.g:
@ionkozokar21,
The master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov. The story concerns a visit by the devil to the officially atheistic Soviet Union.
@merish091,
Perfume by Patrick Süskind. Sub title The Story of a Murderer, is a historical fantasy novel that explores the sense of smell and its relationship with the emotional meanings that scents may have.
I’ve finished a couple this weekend
“The Fifth Gospel” by Ian Caldwell. Set in Vatican City, a scholar discovers a secret relating to the Turin Shroud and a series of bad things happens.
“Blood Hunters” by Steve Voake. A scientist finds something in a very deep sink-hole in Mexico, brings it back to the UK and regrets it. I didn’t actually realise this is a book aimed at the younger reader, perhaps teenagers, until I was a few chapters in.
I’ve just finished “Hidden” by Casey Hill. A decent read, several bodies are found, each of which have a tattoo of what seems to be angel wings, leading to missing girls and all sorts. Although, shades of “Silent Witness” where forensics people seem to be much more involved in actual police work that you might expect them to be. Ending suggests there is, or will be, a sequel.
The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma, and it’s awesome
It was a looooong time ago but I’ve read Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury. Would truly recommend.