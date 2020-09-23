Latest book you've read

I’ve recently finished “Grave Importance”, the third (and, it seems, final) book in Vivian Shaw’s series about Greta Helsing, physician to monsters and the undead. They’re well-written and good fun.

This particular book started with a mystery illness affecting mummies. I was amused to learn that many mummies work in IT, because they can work from home and avoid awkward questions about their appearance. When I read the description of a mummy in New York sitting coding, while also checking Slack and a forum, I found myself wondering just how old some of our members really are …