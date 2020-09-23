Latest book you've read

I seem to have less time in lock-down than out of it, so I’ve not done any more reading than usual.

I’ve just finished “The Brass Bottle” by F. Anstey (Thomas Anstey Guthrie). It’s a humorous fantasy novel first published in 1900 about a young man who buys a brass jar at auction and inadvertently releases a Jinnee from 3,000 years incarceration. The Jinnee is suitably grateful, and sets out to reward the young man, but all his efforts are so over-the-top that they cause endless problems and mayhem.

It’s very much of its day, and uses some terms for other races which are now recognised as unacceptable, but other than that, it’s good light reading.