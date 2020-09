csjualalatberat: csjualalatberat: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

I might have read that - I’ve certainly read at least one book of that name, but I seem to recall there is more than one.

Over the weekend I’ve done “A brush with death” by Quintin Jardine, and “You were gone” by Tim Weaver, both very good in different ways. They’re also series books, I’ve just about finished my pile of random books now so have moved on to the ones I was saving. Next is either John Grisham or James Oswald, not sure yet.