And a smol summary please of what did you think of it.
Mine was Alessandro Baricco ‘Ocean’. And it was a trip I tell ya. I liked it at all even though it felt like reading about someone’s elaborate dream. My boyfriend didn’t even finish it, said that it’s not his cup of tea. Whatever floats his boat I guess.
Latest book you've read
ohhhh it was in my childhood i think , mostly reading online now .
Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race - Reni Eddo-Lodge
I’ve just finished “The Lantern Men” by Elly Griffiths, I quite enjoy her stuff, police / crime thriller with a forensic archaeology angle.
yeah and in my childhood too))