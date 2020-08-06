Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “Step by Step: the life in my journeys” by Simon Reeve. I don’t often read autobiography, but I really like Simon Reeve as a journalist and TV presenter, so I bought this on a whim when I saw it in a bookshop a couple of months ago.

I thoroughly enjoyed the book. It is full of interesting tales of his journeys, as one might expect, but also explores the journey of his own life, and his battles with depression and anxiety in his youth. Very well written, with some good insights.