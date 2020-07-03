Latest book you've read

I’m getting through these now. First off, “Never Never” by James Patterson and Candice Fox, a bit different police tale set in a uranium mine in Australia. A decent enough book, someone is picking off miners and making it look like they’ve disappeared, and the mine owners don’t want the hassle of the police investigating.

And today, “The Wanted”, one of the Elvis Cole stories by Robert Crais. I haven’t read any of his for ages, and I really enjoyed it. Shades of “The Bling Ring”, a group of teens are breaking in to the homes of LAs wealthy, but they take something with a bit of a secret and someone wants it back.