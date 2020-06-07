Latest book you've read

gandalf458: gandalf458: (I still look at the title and think it says Tom Bland!)

I had a similar issue with the DVD version of Harlan Coben’s “Tell No-one”, as it doesn’t have the hyphen and leads me to wonder who “Noone” is.

I’ve recently finished “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton, which was an enjoyable story. After that I read “The Killing Habit” by Mark Billingham, which was very good indeed. It’s a while since I’ve read one of his, a cop series which a bit of humour.