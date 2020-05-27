Latest book you've read

I just finished “Google” by Larry Page. Really interesting book. A lot of unknown info can be found there.
Quite appropriate, really.
I just finished “The Fox” by Frederick Forsyth, haven’t read any of his for a few years and very much enjoyed it.
I’ve read “The Fourth Monkey” by J D Barker, another police / serial killer thing, pretty good.
I’ve just finished “Dreadful Company”, the second novel about Greta Helsing, physician to monsters and the undead. It’s a good fantasy adventure, in a daft kind of way; well-written, with interesting characters. There are references to classic horror novels (“Frankenstein”, “Phantom of the Opera”, etc.) but it’s not necessary to have read them to follow the plot.
Rich dad, poor dad, a good financial education book at the same time mind setting and motivational.
I’ve read some parts of that, like so many of these it gets a bit repetitive once you’ve got the initial message.
I’ve just finished “Reckoning” by Kerry Wilkinson. Not the kind of thing I usually read, set in a fictional UK where oil has run out, war has waged and lots of devastation has gone on, people serve the King and are very poor. This is the first of a trilogy, I’m not sure I’ll bother with the other two. There’s nothing wrong with it, just not my kind of story.
I’ve just finished “Tombland” (I still look at the title and think it says Tom Bland!) by CJ Sansom. It’s a historical mystery novel covering the revolution in Norfolk in 1549. It’s the last book of a series, of which I just might have to get the rest.
I had a similar issue with the DVD version of Harlan Coben’s “Tell No-one”, as it doesn’t have the hyphen and leads me to wonder who “Noone” is.
I’ve recently finished “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton, which was an enjoyable story. After that I read “The Killing Habit” by Mark Billingham, which was very good indeed. It’s a while since I’ve read one of his, a cop series which a bit of humour.
About structure en origination (how to order your email, calendar etc)
I’ve just finished “A Noise Downstairs” by Linwood Barclay. A good book, I always enjoy his stuff and haven’t read one for a while. A bit of a twist towards the end, which is always good.
I’m getting through these now. First off, “Never Never” by James Patterson and Candice Fox, a bit different police tale set in a uranium mine in Australia. A decent enough book, someone is picking off miners and making it look like they’ve disappeared, and the mine owners don’t want the hassle of the police investigating.
And today, “The Wanted”, one of the Elvis Cole stories by Robert Crais. I haven’t read any of his for ages, and I really enjoyed it. Shades of “The Bling Ring”, a group of teens are breaking in to the homes of LAs wealthy, but they take something with a bit of a secret and someone wants it back.
“Broken Ground” by Val McDermid was very good, as was “Close your eyes” by Michael Robotham, both finished off over the weekend. Both authors have several books featuring the same characters as in these books, and I’ve read others in the respective series. I’d forgotten how enjoyable the Michael Robotham books are.
I’ve just finished “Step by Step: the life in my journeys” by Simon Reeve. I don’t often read autobiography, but I really like Simon Reeve as a journalist and TV presenter, so I bought this on a whim when I saw it in a bookshop a couple of months ago.
I thoroughly enjoyed the book. It is full of interesting tales of his journeys, as one might expect, but also explores the journey of his own life, and his battles with depression and anxiety in his youth. Very well written, with some good insights.
I love spiritual, business and ghost books
I have just finished reading 3 spiritual books in this week
amazing books
there is one more book I have to finish in next two day before start reading business books next week
so here are some spiritual book I have finished:
The Secret by Rhonda Byrne
The Celestine Prophecy by James Redfield
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
The Art of Happiness: A Handbook for Living by Dalai Lama XIV and Howard C. Cutler
(Fake signature removed by gandalf458)
I might have read that - I’ve certainly read at least one book of that name, but I seem to recall there is more than one.
Over the weekend I’ve done “A brush with death” by Quintin Jardine, and “You were gone” by Tim Weaver, both very good in different ways. They’re also series books, I’ve just about finished my pile of random books now so have moved on to the ones I was saving. Next is either John Grisham or James Oswald, not sure yet.
I’ve just finished “Cold as the grave” by James Oswald, having polished off “The Guardians” by John Grisham earlier in the week. Slightly relaxed lock-down rules mean that I’ve not had so much time to read as I did a week or two back.
I seem to have less time in lock-down than out of it, so I’ve not done any more reading than usual.
I’ve just finished “The Brass Bottle” by F. Anstey (Thomas Anstey Guthrie). It’s a humorous fantasy novel first published in 1900 about a young man who buys a brass jar at auction and inadvertently releases a Jinnee from 3,000 years incarceration. The Jinnee is suitably grateful, and sets out to reward the young man, but all his efforts are so over-the-top that they cause endless problems and mayhem.
It’s very much of its day, and uses some terms for other races which are now recognised as unacceptable, but other than that, it’s good light reading.
I read the Chronicles of Narnia to my children.
Time Management Guide, it was a good book and it helps a lot:)