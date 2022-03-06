Latest book you've read

Just finished Free at Last, by Tony Evans. As part of a book proposal, I need to find 4 Christian books that are similar to mine and write how mine is different from them.
I recently finished “The Library of the Dead” by T. L. Huchu.
The book caught my attention because it’s set in Edinburgh (Scotland), but it’s not Edinburgh as I know it. The book is fantasy, and I spent the first half of the book trying to orientate myself: is this Edinburgh in a dystopian near-future? in an alternate timeline? in an alternate reality? I eventually gave up wondering, but it distracted me and disrupted the early part of the story for me.
The main character, Ropa, is a 14-year-old “ghosttalker”, licenced to carry messages from the recently-deceased to their living relatives, who are required to pay a fee for the service. She has some additional magical skills learned from her grandmother, but is not licenced to use them. One night, she is approached by a ghost in great distress, because her young son, still among the living, has disappeared. Ropa reluctantly agrees to investigate, and in the course of her investigations becomes more deeply involved with the magic-using community, and finds herself in real peril.
Despite my initial frustration with the setting, I did enjoy the book overall, and will read the next one in the series at some point.
I don’t need the answer, but did you ever find out which it was?
No, I didn’t.
References to “the king”, “the catastrophe” and something which sounds like an uprising or civil war (might be the same as “the catastrophe”), plus a reference to the film “Trainspotting” made me think “dystopian near-future”.
A reference to “the last queen of England” (not of the UK) made me wonder about alternate timeline. (I’ve been rereading some of Joan Aiken’s “Wolves Chronicles” books recently.)
The whole “licenced magic users” thing made me wonder about alternate reality. I don’t know Edinburgh that well, but I’m pretty sure I’d know about something like that.
I’ve just finished “Vanished” by Tim Weaver. Investigator David Raker is hired to look for a man who appears to have vanished into thin air when it seems that the police have given up on the case, and then starts to clash with another police investigation as he starts to make progress. Another good read, I hope there are more than the ones I’ve read so far.
I have read ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’. It is just amazing and everyone must read this one.
I’ve just finished “Throwback” by Peter Lerangis, which is a children’s book.
Thirteen-year-old Cory discovers he has inherited from his grandfather an ability to travel back in time. After his first brief visit to the past, he returns to his own time to find things have changed slightly, thus marking him as a “throwback”, a rare time traveller who can actually alter the course of history.
Armed with this knowledge, he tries to go back to 2001 to prevent the death of his grandmother, who died before he was born. His plan fails, and he is accidentally thrown back to 1917, where he is trapped for some days, trying to find a way to return to his own time. When he does get back, he finds more unexpected changes, caused by his actions in the past.
It’s an interesting story, not least for some of the history of New York which I learned while reading. For example, I had no idea that settlements had been razed to create Central Park, and I had never heard of the “New York Cowboys”, who rode ahead of freight trains to try and keep people off the tracks and prevent accidents. A good read.
Colette
Claudine in Paris
Amazing book that really captures the reader!
By the sound of it, there’s a degree of similarity with the film “About Time”, where the hapless hero attempts to improve things when he jumps backwards.
I haven’t come across that film. I must look out for it.
I’ve just finished “The time to kill” by Mason Cross. The main character used to work for a secret government organisation but got out with some dirt on them, but now they’re trying to track him down and recover the dirt.
I’ve just finished Dresden Files 5: Death Masks, by Jim Butcher.
In this installment Micheal is his sidekick again, who was also his sidekick in the 3rd installment. I like him well enough, but he does have better sidekicks.
The book itself is again well written and has a good ending to it. I’m sure I’ll be back for part 6.
I’ve just finished “Basil” by Wilkie Collins, first published in 1852.
I had previously read his better-known novels (“The Moonstone” and “The Woman in White”) and enjoyed them, but I’m not sure what to make of this earlier work. Some of the passages were very florid in their language, and the narrator eulogising over his sister’s virtues was so over-the-top by modern standards that I couldn’t help laughing. And I think that was my overall problem: the book is very much a product of its time, and I struggled to get into the mindset of the day, especially with regard to attitudes surrounding marriage and relationships.
The narrator and main character, Basil, is, frankly, a prize numpty, and I spent much of the early part of the book mentally shouting at him not to be stupid. He sees a young woman on an omnibus, imagines it to be love at first sight, and determines to marry her, despite knowing that he would be marrying beneath his station and thus would incur the wrath of his father. Things subsequently go from bad to worse, and Basil’s approach is largely to sit back and let the worst happen. He’s not an unlikeable character, but I did find him deeply frustrating.
As an aside, I was surprised by a couple of things in the book. Firstly, that omnibuses dated back as far as 1852; I had thought they were not introduced until a couple of decades later. There is also a reference in the book to the feelings of a patient who has had their sight restored by surgery. In 1852? Good grief! That was … well … an eye-opener …
So in a strange way, I quite enjoyed the book, but I don’t think I’ll be reading it again. (Unlike “The Moonstone” which I have read multiple times.)
I’ve just finished “A Spindle Splintered”, a novella by Alix E. Harrow, which is described on the cover as “A vivid, subversive and feminist reimagining of Sleeping Beauty”. I was given the book for Christmas and had been putting off reading it, as I didn’t think it would be my cup of tea at all. I was wrong.
Zinnia Gray has a little-understood medical condition which means she is not expected to live beyond the age of twenty-one. Since she was a child, she’s been fascinated with the story of Sleeping Beauty, in all its different forms, and feels a kind of empathy with the cursed princess. On her twenty-first birthday, her friends throw a “Sleeping Beauty” party for her, complete with spinning wheel. She pretends to prick her finger, and suddenly sees multiple other “Sleeping Beauties” in other places, about to do the same thing. She is pulled into one of those other worlds, where she forms an unlikely alliance with the princess, and they set out together to break their respective curses.
The book is warm, funny and positive. There were moments where I laughed out loud. Definitely a book I’ll read again.
I’ve just finished “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham. The daughter of the victim of a serial killer fights to bring him to justice when no-one else wants to help. A great read, I always enjoy his stuff.
Pattern Recognition by William Gibson is the last one that is worth recognition . Mostly, it’s about finding patterns in meaningless data.
I’ve just finished “Time of Death” by Mark Billingham. Detective Tom Thorne is on holiday when his partners old school friend’s husband is arrested for kidnapping two young girls. She goes along to offer moral support, and he gets a bit more involved than he should. A good book, part of a recent television series which I seem to recall combined this and another story by the same author.
And now I’ve finished the next one, “dark horse”, which is even better. The first few books in the series were (in hindsight) rather flat and simple, compared what has been done in the latest books. Which are really impressive.
This time Orphan X is asked to help a cartel drug lord, which he is initially hesitant to do, but then does it anyway, for a price.
The ending was a bit too easy for my taste, but the rest of the book is absolutely amazing. Well paced, lots of interesting conflicts (of many kinds) and basically kept me at the edge of my seat the whole time.
It can be read in isolation I think, although to grasp its fullness it would be better to start with the first book in the series.
I’ve just read Diablo Mesa by by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. This is the third book in the Nora Kelly series - a spinoff from the Pendergast series.
In this book Nora Kelly, an archeologist, is tasked by a billionaire to dig up a site at Roswell, where supposedly a UFO crashed. Preston and Child are well and truly back to their roots of things that aren’t very believable but might have been true.
Nicely paced book with interesting twists along the way. Would recommend.
I’ve just read “The Man Who Was Thursday: A Nightmare” by G. K. Chesterton, first published in 1908. I had read it before, many years ago, but remembered nothing about it, beyond the fact I had enjoyed it.
Two men fall into conversation and each becomes irritated by the other’s opposing views. One decides to let the other into a secret, to prove him wrong, but first makes him swear that he will not reveal anything he learns. The second man makes the promise, but later finds himself in danger. The only way to get help is to lose his honour by breaking the promise. What does he do?
The book is described as a thriller, but as this is G. K. Chesterton, there is also a good deal of humour in it. I thoroughly enjoyed the story, but found the ending a little disappointing.