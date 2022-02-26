Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “Basil” by Wilkie Collins, first published in 1852.

I had previously read his better-known novels (“The Moonstone” and “The Woman in White”) and enjoyed them, but I’m not sure what to make of this earlier work. Some of the passages were very florid in their language, and the narrator eulogising over his sister’s virtues was so over-the-top by modern standards that I couldn’t help laughing. And I think that was my overall problem: the book is very much a product of its time, and I struggled to get into the mindset of the day, especially with regard to attitudes surrounding marriage and relationships.

The narrator and main character, Basil, is, frankly, a prize numpty, and I spent much of the early part of the book mentally shouting at him not to be stupid. He sees a young woman on an omnibus, imagines it to be love at first sight, and determines to marry her, despite knowing that he would be marrying beneath his station and thus would incur the wrath of his father. Things subsequently go from bad to worse, and Basil’s approach is largely to sit back and let the worst happen. He’s not an unlikeable character, but I did find him deeply frustrating.

As an aside, I was surprised by a couple of things in the book. Firstly, that omnibuses dated back as far as 1852; I had thought they were not introduced until a couple of decades later. There is also a reference in the book to the feelings of a patient who has had their sight restored by surgery. In 1852? Good grief! That was … well … an eye-opener …

So in a strange way, I quite enjoyed the book, but I don’t think I’ll be reading it again. (Unlike “The Moonstone” which I have read multiple times.)