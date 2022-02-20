Latest book you've read

I’ve finished two books lately.

The first one is The Principle of Evil, by T.M.E. Walsh, the second book in the DCI Claire Winters series.

A body is found in a lake under the ice. Claire Winters is to investigate what happens as more bodies are found elsewhere. The first part of the book was a tad slow, but it picked up nicely for the second part. Some aspects of the persona of Claire Winters feels a bit over the top for me, but the story itself is good.

The second one is IV, by Arjen Lubach. A Dutch book that I don’t think has been translated, and probably also wouldn’t make much sense to non-Dutch people because of all the references to Amsterdam and such.

A woman on holiday in France is called back to the Netherlands by police because her dad has died. From there on out nothing seems what it appears to be.

It’s a nicely paced book, well written, but with some slightly cringey language use. Which I find is typical for a lot of Dutch books.