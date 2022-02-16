Latest book you've read

A month ago I read “the millionaire next door”
William Danko, Thomas Stanley. I liked the book, the main idea of this book is that we cannot get rich if we do not save and spend a lot. There were many examples of relationships with colleagues and clients, and even parents with children. The book is 8/10 for me as it seems that nowadays most of the rules do not work that way, but I think that the accumulation process is still very useful for us
And now I am reading Sun Tzu “The Art of War” I am reading this book for the second time, it seems to me that the tactics they describe there can be applied to anything in our life.