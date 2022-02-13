Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “#taken” by Tony Parsons. A girl is kidnapped, and from the start it seems clear that it’s a case of mistaken identity as she’s driving her flatmate’s car, and her flatmate is the mistress of a well-known criminal figure. A good book, doesn’t end quite the way I expected.
A month ago I read “the millionaire next door”
William Danko, Thomas Stanley. I liked the book, the main idea of this book is that we cannot get rich if we do not save and spend a lot. There were many examples of relationships with colleagues and clients, and even parents with children. The book is 8/10 for me as it seems that nowadays most of the rules do not work that way, but I think that the accumulation process is still very useful for us
And now I am reading Sun Tzu “The Art of War” I am reading this book for the second time, it seems to me that the tactics they describe there can be applied to anything in our life.
Hello, the last book I have read is “The Lantern Men” by Elly Griffiths she is probably the best of all I have read so far I liked it very much, maybe someday I will read it again in a few years
I’ve read a lot of her books, and enjoyed all of them as far as I recall.
I’ve just finished “The Searcher” by Tana French. A Chicago cop retires to Ireland and buys himself an old cottage to work on, but gets involved in a missing persons situation. A good book, I’ll look out for some more by her.
I’ve just finished “The Rising Sea” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown. A secret undersea mining operation causes the sea level to start rising dramatically, and it’s down to the NUMA team to find out where the water is coming from and fix the problem. I enjoy all of these (with the exception of his “Isaac Bell” series) and this was no exception.
Hi all! I recently finished reading IQ84 by Haruki Murakami, quite a long read since it was published in a trilogy. It is a love story of a couple transferred to a parallel universe of 1984, wherein things work differently in a sort of fantastical way. I would put in a genre of Surreal, Fantasy-Mystery, Romance. Great read as usual of his books.
I’ve just finished “Mother Loves Me” by Abby Davies. Quite a disturbing story, a young girl has an over-protective mother who likes to dress her up and apply make-up, and then suddenly arrives home with a sister for her.
I’ve finished two books lately.
The first one is The Principle of Evil, by T.M.E. Walsh, the second book in the DCI Claire Winters series.
A body is found in a lake under the ice. Claire Winters is to investigate what happens as more bodies are found elsewhere. The first part of the book was a tad slow, but it picked up nicely for the second part. Some aspects of the persona of Claire Winters feels a bit over the top for me, but the story itself is good.
The second one is IV, by Arjen Lubach. A Dutch book that I don’t think has been translated, and probably also wouldn’t make much sense to non-Dutch people because of all the references to Amsterdam and such.
A woman on holiday in France is called back to the Netherlands by police because her dad has died. From there on out nothing seems what it appears to be.
It’s a nicely paced book, well written, but with some slightly cringey language use. Which I find is typical for a lot of Dutch books.
Just finished Free at Last, by Tony Evans. As part of a book proposal, I need to find 4 Christian books that are similar to mine and write how mine is different from them.
I recently finished “The Library of the Dead” by T. L. Huchu.
The book caught my attention because it’s set in Edinburgh (Scotland), but it’s not Edinburgh as I know it. The book is fantasy, and I spent the first half of the book trying to orientate myself: is this Edinburgh in a dystopian near-future? in an alternate timeline? in an alternate reality? I eventually gave up wondering, but it distracted me and disrupted the early part of the story for me.
The main character, Ropa, is a 14-year-old “ghosttalker”, licenced to carry messages from the recently-deceased to their living relatives, who are required to pay a fee for the service. She has some additional magical skills learned from her grandmother, but is not licenced to use them. One night, she is approached by a ghost in great distress, because her young son, still among the living, has disappeared. Ropa reluctantly agrees to investigate, and in the course of her investigations becomes more deeply involved with the magic-using community, and finds herself in real peril.
Despite my initial frustration with the setting, I did enjoy the book overall, and will read the next one in the series at some point.
I don’t need the answer, but did you ever find out which it was?
No, I didn’t.
References to “the king”, “the catastrophe” and something which sounds like an uprising or civil war (might be the same as “the catastrophe”), plus a reference to the film “Trainspotting” made me think “dystopian near-future”.
A reference to “the last queen of England” (not of the UK) made me wonder about alternate timeline. (I’ve been rereading some of Joan Aiken’s “Wolves Chronicles” books recently.)
The whole “licenced magic users” thing made me wonder about alternate reality. I don’t know Edinburgh that well, but I’m pretty sure I’d know about something like that.
I’ve just finished “Vanished” by Tim Weaver. Investigator David Raker is hired to look for a man who appears to have vanished into thin air when it seems that the police have given up on the case, and then starts to clash with another police investigation as he starts to make progress. Another good read, I hope there are more than the ones I’ve read so far.
I have read ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’. It is just amazing and everyone must read this one.
I’ve just finished “Throwback” by Peter Lerangis, which is a children’s book.
Thirteen-year-old Cory discovers he has inherited from his grandfather an ability to travel back in time. After his first brief visit to the past, he returns to his own time to find things have changed slightly, thus marking him as a “throwback”, a rare time traveller who can actually alter the course of history.
Armed with this knowledge, he tries to go back to 2001 to prevent the death of his grandmother, who died before he was born. His plan fails, and he is accidentally thrown back to 1917, where he is trapped for some days, trying to find a way to return to his own time. When he does get back, he finds more unexpected changes, caused by his actions in the past.
It’s an interesting story, not least for some of the history of New York which I learned while reading. For example, I had no idea that settlements had been razed to create Central Park, and I had never heard of the “New York Cowboys”, who rode ahead of freight trains to try and keep people off the tracks and prevent accidents. A good read.
Colette
Claudine in Paris
Amazing book that really captures the reader!
By the sound of it, there’s a degree of similarity with the film “About Time”, where the hapless hero attempts to improve things when he jumps backwards.
I haven’t come across that film. I must look out for it.
I’ve just finished “The time to kill” by Mason Cross. The main character used to work for a secret government organisation but got out with some dirt on them, but now they’re trying to track him down and recover the dirt.