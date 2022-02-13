Latest book you've read

I recently finished “The Library of the Dead” by T. L. Huchu.

The book caught my attention because it’s set in Edinburgh (Scotland), but it’s not Edinburgh as I know it. The book is fantasy, and I spent the first half of the book trying to orientate myself: is this Edinburgh in a dystopian near-future? in an alternate timeline? in an alternate reality? I eventually gave up wondering, but it distracted me and disrupted the early part of the story for me.

The main character, Ropa, is a 14-year-old “ghosttalker”, licenced to carry messages from the recently-deceased to their living relatives, who are required to pay a fee for the service. She has some additional magical skills learned from her grandmother, but is not licenced to use them. One night, she is approached by a ghost in great distress, because her young son, still among the living, has disappeared. Ropa reluctantly agrees to investigate, and in the course of her investigations becomes more deeply involved with the magic-using community, and finds herself in real peril.

Despite my initial frustration with the setting, I did enjoy the book overall, and will read the next one in the series at some point.