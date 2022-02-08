Latest book you've read

I haven’t. Most of my books come from car boot sales, and this was one of them. In all honesty I had to scroll back to remind myself of what I’d written about it as I’ve read so many since. I have been watching a TV series called “Fringe” which touches on some similar things - parallel existences and the like - which I’m quite enjoying, so a TV show on the book might be quite good, though I imagine I won’t see it until it gets repeated on proper TV.
I’ve just finished “The Family Lawyer” by James Patterson and others. I hadn’t realised this was actually three short stories, but they were all pretty good and I’m glad he resisted the temptation to pad them out into full-length novels.