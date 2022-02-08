Latest book you've read

droopsnoot: droopsnoot: I’ve just finished “Recursion” by Blake Crouch

I’ve just finished it too, and quite liked it. The theoretical basis was a bit too thin for my liking, but it was an enjoyable book all the same.

I liked how it was split into 5 parts and all of these parts were really distinct from one another. A nice by-product of all this time-travel

From what I understand Netflix will be making a series about this book. Might be interesting.

@droopsnoot have you read Dark Matter too, also from Blake Crouch?