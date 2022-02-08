Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “Throwback” by Peter Lerangis, which is a children’s book.
Thirteen-year-old Cory discovers he has inherited from his grandfather an ability to travel back in time. After his first brief visit to the past, he returns to his own time to find things have changed slightly, thus marking him as a “throwback”, a rare time traveller who can actually alter the course of history.
Armed with this knowledge, he tries to go back to 2001 to prevent the death of his grandmother, who died before he was born. His plan fails, and he is accidentally thrown back to 1917, where he is trapped for some days, trying to find a way to return to his own time. When he does get back, he finds more unexpected changes, caused by his actions in the past.
It’s an interesting story, not least for some of the history of New York which I learned while reading. For example, I had no idea that settlements had been razed to create Central Park, and I had never heard of the “New York Cowboys”, who rode ahead of freight trains to try and keep people off the tracks and prevent accidents. A good read.