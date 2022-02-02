Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished Stolen ones by Angela Marsons, part 15 in the DI Kim Stone series. I’ve read all 14 earlier parts too over the last few years.

A girl is abducted from a school after a fire alarm, 25 years after another girl was abducted. Someone comes in to the police station claiming he has information about this, but he seems more intent on playing games rather than being forthcoming with the information.

A good read, as expected from Angela Marsons. Has some nice against-the-clock situations which build a good amount of tension and suspense.

It can be read in isolation I think, but it does contain some references to earlier books. It would be wise to start at the beginning with book 1. It’s a very good series anyway, for those who like whodunit/thriller type books.