Latest book you've read

I just finished Bloodless, the 20th installment in the Pendergast series by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child. I did read all of the 19 books before as well, over the last 10 years or so.

There is a creature that behaves like a vampire in Savannah, and eccentric FBI Pendergast and his partner Coldmoon have been sent to investigate. There is also a crew making a documentary about the paranormal in Savannah.

I like the book, it felt more like the earlier Pendergast books, which isn’t a bad thing, although the previous installments were also good in their own right.