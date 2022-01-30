Latest book you've read

I like rich dad poor dad and google. i’ve finished all
I just finished Bloodless, the 20th installment in the Pendergast series by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child. I did read all of the 19 books before as well, over the last 10 years or so.
There is a creature that behaves like a vampire in Savannah, and eccentric FBI Pendergast and his partner Coldmoon have been sent to investigate. There is also a crew making a documentary about the paranormal in Savannah.
I like the book, it felt more like the earlier Pendergast books, which isn’t a bad thing, although the previous installments were also good in their own right.
I’ve just finished “Solomon Creed” by Simon Toyne. A stranger appears in town at the same time as a plane crashes, and tries to get to the bottom of the town’s strange situation. A good read, it does appear to be part of a series which, unusually for me, I have started with the first episode, and I’ll be looking for the subsequent ones.
I’ve just finished Stolen ones by Angela Marsons, part 15 in the DI Kim Stone series. I’ve read all 14 earlier parts too over the last few years.
A girl is abducted from a school after a fire alarm, 25 years after another girl was abducted. Someone comes in to the police station claiming he has information about this, but he seems more intent on playing games rather than being forthcoming with the information.
A good read, as expected from Angela Marsons. Has some nice against-the-clock situations which build a good amount of tension and suspense.
It can be read in isolation I think, but it does contain some references to earlier books. It would be wise to start at the beginning with book 1. It’s a very good series anyway, for those who like whodunit/thriller type books.
I’ve just finished “Wrath of Posedion” by Clive Cussler. One of his stories featuring treasure-hunting couple the Fargos, this goes back to when they first met and searched for an ancient treasure trove, then comes back up to date. An enjoyable read, as I always find these, and not a problem that I’m not reading them in order.
I’ve just finished “The Dead Tracks” by Tim Weaver. David Raker is hired to find a missing girl and soon learns that she’s not the only one, and that the police aren’t getting very far with the case. The abductor starts to take an interest in him, framing him, until another policeman joins up with him for personal reasons. A very good read, enjoyed it a lot, I’d forgotten how good his books are. I’ve another on the pile.
I’ve just finished “The Woods” by Harlan Coben. Twenty years on from a gruesome series of murders at summer camp where his sister was one of the victims, the county prosecutor faces having it all dragged up again. A good read - when I bought it, I couldn’t shake off the idea that I’d already read it, but I hadn’t, I think he has another book with a similar plot.
(Yes, it’s been a quiet day so I thought I’d just sit and read instead of doing anything more useful. )
I’ve just finished it too, and quite liked it. The theoretical basis was a bit too thin for my liking, but it was an enjoyable book all the same.
I liked how it was split into 5 parts and all of these parts were really distinct from one another. A nice by-product of all this time-travel
From what I understand Netflix will be making a series about this book. Might be interesting.
@droopsnoot have you read Dark Matter too, also from Blake Crouch?
I’ve just read the third part of this fictional series by the Swedish author Arne Weinz that is about how Europe is under attack to overthrow the nations sovereignty.
The Swedish title is “Skrivet i Sten” (Written in Stone) and refers to the “Georgia Guidestones”.
I’m waiting for the fourth part that probably will deal with “The Great Reset” which we seems to be paving the way for.
I haven’t. Most of my books come from car boot sales, and this was one of them. In all honesty I had to scroll back to remind myself of what I’d written about it as I’ve read so many since. I have been watching a TV series called “Fringe” which touches on some similar things - parallel existences and the like - which I’m quite enjoying, so a TV show on the book might be quite good, though I imagine I won’t see it until it gets repeated on proper TV.
I’ve just finished “The Family Lawyer” by James Patterson and others. I hadn’t realised this was actually three short stories, but they were all pretty good and I’m glad he resisted the temptation to pad them out into full-length novels.
I’ve just finished “#taken” by Tony Parsons. A girl is kidnapped, and from the start it seems clear that it’s a case of mistaken identity as she’s driving her flatmate’s car, and her flatmate is the mistress of a well-known criminal figure. A good book, doesn’t end quite the way I expected.
A month ago I read “the millionaire next door”
William Danko, Thomas Stanley. I liked the book, the main idea of this book is that we cannot get rich if we do not save and spend a lot. There were many examples of relationships with colleagues and clients, and even parents with children. The book is 8/10 for me as it seems that nowadays most of the rules do not work that way, but I think that the accumulation process is still very useful for us
And now I am reading Sun Tzu “The Art of War” I am reading this book for the second time, it seems to me that the tactics they describe there can be applied to anything in our life.
Hello, the last book I have read is “The Lantern Men” by Elly Griffiths she is probably the best of all I have read so far I liked it very much, maybe someday I will read it again in a few years
I’ve read a lot of her books, and enjoyed all of them as far as I recall.
I’ve just finished “The Searcher” by Tana French. A Chicago cop retires to Ireland and buys himself an old cottage to work on, but gets involved in a missing persons situation. A good book, I’ll look out for some more by her.
I’ve just finished “The Rising Sea” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown. A secret undersea mining operation causes the sea level to start rising dramatically, and it’s down to the NUMA team to find out where the water is coming from and fix the problem. I enjoy all of these (with the exception of his “Isaac Bell” series) and this was no exception.
Hi all! I recently finished reading IQ84 by Haruki Murakami, quite a long read since it was published in a trilogy. It is a love story of a couple transferred to a parallel universe of 1984, wherein things work differently in a sort of fantastical way. I would put in a genre of Surreal, Fantasy-Mystery, Romance. Great read as usual of his books.
I’ve just finished “Mother Loves Me” by Abby Davies. Quite a disturbing story, a young girl has an over-protective mother who likes to dress her up and apply make-up, and then suddenly arrives home with a sister for her.