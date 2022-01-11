Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. I like him as a TV presenter, and decided to give his first book a try. I wasn’t disappointed.

The book is set in a retirement village, where four residents, mostly in their eighties, have been meeting to discuss unsolved murders, and work out a solution to their own satisfaction. Then an actual murder occurs nearby, and they decide to investigate.

The scene for the murder is set in typical “whodunnit” fashion: unpleasant character who is clearly a candidate for murder, obvious person with obvious cause for anger (so you know he won’t be the guilty party) and assorted others with various grudges, who might have done it, providing a large pool of suspects. Then the murder occurs, and the victim isn’t the obvious candidate, and nothing else about the book is formulaic.

I loved this book. Apart from the twists and turns of the plot, the characters are well-written and believable. (I know a couple of octogenarians who would fit right in with the Thursday Murder Club.) Much of the book is very funny, particularly the way the elderly characters play up on their age to manipulate the police into sharing information, but other parts are rather sad and poignant. A recurring theme is the way in which people cope - or don’t cope - with the loss of a life partner and the ensuing loneliness. But there is also a great deal of kindness and compassion in the story, and the overall picture is one of warmth and hope.

An entertaining book, and one I’ll read again.