Latest book you've read

I’ve recently finished “Dusk or Dark or Dawn or Day” by Seanan McGuire.

I’ve read the first three books in her “Incryptid” series and thoroughly enjoyed them, so when Kobo offered me this at 99p, I thought I’d give it a go. Unfortunately, it’s nothing like the others.

It’s a ghost story, in the sense that the central character is a ghost. She died before her allotted time, and is still on earth, working to “earn” the extra time and move on. There are some interesting ideas, and the potential for a good story, but I found the actual plot very thin. Ghosts are disappearing from New York, and she sets out to investigate, but the answers come very easily, and there is little explanation of motives and methods behind the disappearances. I found some parts of the book vague and hard to follow, although I wasn’t well when I started reading it, so maybe that was just me.

The most disappointing thing for me was that the book has neither the warmth nor the humour of the “Incryptid” novels. I found it quite bleak and depressing, although technically it does have a happy ending. Not a book I would read again.