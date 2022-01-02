Latest book you've read

I’ve recently finished “Hollow City” by Ransome Riggs, which is the follow-up to “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”.

Unfortunately, I read the first book a couple of years or more ago, and found it very hard at first to pick up the threads. This book continues the story immediately where the previous book finished, and I had some difficulty recalling what was happening and who was who. (None of this is a criticism of the books, just an observation.)

It’s hard to know how to describe this series: time-travelling fantasy horror, or something similar. Much of this book is set in Britain in 1940, and although it’s a children’s book, I found the descriptions of air raids and their aftermath in London quite harrowing. I suspect if I had read this at the age of eleven or twelve, I would have had nightmares - not from the monsters or the fantasy element, but from the reality.

I did enjoy the story - especially once I’d remembered/relearned who the monsters were, what they could do and what their ultimate goal was. Like the previous book, it’s more of a chapter than a complete story; the adventure continues immediately in the next book. I’ll try to read that while I can still remember what’s happening!