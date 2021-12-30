Latest book you've read

Well it is not a book but a documentary on a movie and a real event that occurred on Jan 15 2009 and it is named as Sully, miracle of the Hudson. It is mesmerizing.
Interesting, I’ve seen the film that you refer to and enjoyed it. I suspect I might have enjoyed it more if it went in sequence rather than flashbacks, but it was good. But then, most Tom Hanks films are.
There have been so many books written by “James Patterson and Another Author” in the last few years that I think he is just whoring out his name and the books were written by just “Another Author”.
I read that for one of the big-name authors that does the same thing, the big-name is responsible for coming up with the story outline, and the other guy converts it into the full thing. I guess it varies from author to author, and I can’t remember who I read that about. It’s OK as long as the other guy makes a decent job of it - I’ve read a few standalone books from people who have partnered with James Patterson which I’ve enjoyed, and I might not have done so had I not heard of them as a co-author to someone more famous.
I wonder how many modern authors actually write their books.
I’ve recently finished “Hollow City” by Ransome Riggs, which is the follow-up to “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”.
Unfortunately, I read the first book a couple of years or more ago, and found it very hard at first to pick up the threads. This book continues the story immediately where the previous book finished, and I had some difficulty recalling what was happening and who was who. (None of this is a criticism of the books, just an observation.)
It’s hard to know how to describe this series: time-travelling fantasy horror, or something similar. Much of this book is set in Britain in 1940, and although it’s a children’s book, I found the descriptions of air raids and their aftermath in London quite harrowing. I suspect if I had read this at the age of eleven or twelve, I would have had nightmares - not from the monsters or the fantasy element, but from the reality.
I did enjoy the story - especially once I’d remembered/relearned who the monsters were, what they could do and what their ultimate goal was. Like the previous book, it’s more of a chapter than a complete story; the adventure continues immediately in the next book. I’ll try to read that while I can still remember what’s happening!
I’ve read several books like that and have always struggled with them. I’ve always felt that a book should be able to be read standalone, otherwise it’s not a book, it’s a TV show (and even those I prefer the ones where you can watch it standalone and can figure out what the story is)
I’ve recently finished “Dust” by Patricia Cornwell. One of her novels about forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta, a body is found with a strange substance on it, and for some reason the FBI are hunting for the wrong suspect. It’s a reasonable enough story, but I think it’s from her “middle period” where the writing was a bit poor. It’s difficult to describe, but there’s a lot of irrelevant stuff thrown in. I haven’t read one of these for a while, and as I recall it the earlier ones were much better, then we had this middle section where it all went a bit poor, then they came back on form later on.
I’ve recently finished “Dusk or Dark or Dawn or Day” by Seanan McGuire.
I’ve read the first three books in her “Incryptid” series and thoroughly enjoyed them, so when Kobo offered me this at 99p, I thought I’d give it a go. Unfortunately, it’s nothing like the others.
It’s a ghost story, in the sense that the central character is a ghost. She died before her allotted time, and is still on earth, working to “earn” the extra time and move on. There are some interesting ideas, and the potential for a good story, but I found the actual plot very thin. Ghosts are disappearing from New York, and she sets out to investigate, but the answers come very easily, and there is little explanation of motives and methods behind the disappearances. I found some parts of the book vague and hard to follow, although I wasn’t well when I started reading it, so maybe that was just me.
The most disappointing thing for me was that the book has neither the warmth nor the humour of the “Incryptid” novels. I found it quite bleak and depressing, although technically it does have a happy ending. Not a book I would read again.
I’ve steered clear of ghost / horror stories (I think I’ve said before that I walk along too many dark roads alongside fields to be thinking of stuff like that) but I picked up a Steven King novel the other day that I will have a go with soon.
I don’t read horror either, but this was described as “urban fantasy”, which I do generally enjoy. It wasn’t horror, just rather bleak.
“It’s Hard to be a God” by Strugatsky brothers
Dark and depressive story about humanity nature and fate. The hero is a scientist from Earth who was sent to medieval planet to monitor their progression and make social experiments. He’s slowly losing his mind trying to save those poor people on a far planet from themselves.
One of the greatest soviet sci-fi books, it will definitely give you many things to think about
I’ve just finished “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. I like him as a TV presenter, and decided to give his first book a try. I wasn’t disappointed.
The book is set in a retirement village, where four residents, mostly in their eighties, have been meeting to discuss unsolved murders, and work out a solution to their own satisfaction. Then an actual murder occurs nearby, and they decide to investigate.
The scene for the murder is set in typical “whodunnit” fashion: unpleasant character who is clearly a candidate for murder, obvious person with obvious cause for anger (so you know he won’t be the guilty party) and assorted others with various grudges, who might have done it, providing a large pool of suspects. Then the murder occurs, and the victim isn’t the obvious candidate, and nothing else about the book is formulaic.
I loved this book. Apart from the twists and turns of the plot, the characters are well-written and believable. (I know a couple of octogenarians who would fit right in with the Thursday Murder Club.) Much of the book is very funny, particularly the way the elderly characters play up on their age to manipulate the police into sharing information, but other parts are rather sad and poignant. A recurring theme is the way in which people cope - or don’t cope - with the loss of a life partner and the ensuing loneliness. But there is also a great deal of kindness and compassion in the story, and the overall picture is one of warmth and hope.
An entertaining book, and one I’ll read again.
I enjoyed that one, too, apparently some of the inspiration came from the retirement village the author’s mother lives in. There’s a new one out, with the same main characters.
I’ve just finished “The bird that did not sing” by Alex Gray, which I enjoyed. It’s set in Glasgow in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games in 2014, and has an interlinking storyline featuring human trafficking, a terrorist plot and what appears to be a simple death.
I just finished Bloodless, the 20th installment in the Pendergast series by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child. I did read all of the 19 books before as well, over the last 10 years or so.
There is a creature that behaves like a vampire in Savannah, and eccentric FBI Pendergast and his partner Coldmoon have been sent to investigate. There is also a crew making a documentary about the paranormal in Savannah.
I like the book, it felt more like the earlier Pendergast books, which isn’t a bad thing, although the previous installments were also good in their own right.
I’ve just finished “Solomon Creed” by Simon Toyne. A stranger appears in town at the same time as a plane crashes, and tries to get to the bottom of the town’s strange situation. A good read, it does appear to be part of a series which, unusually for me, I have started with the first episode, and I’ll be looking for the subsequent ones.
