Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished part 4 of the Dresden files. It is indeed a lot milder than the 3rd part, and I liked the story.

In a nutshell, winter and summer are not only seasons, they are really Sidhe (fairy like creatures) that control the weather. The balance between them got off and it’s up to Harry Dresden to fix it.

It’s witty enough to make me laugh out loud at some spots.

The entire series already consists of 17 books, so I have some ways to go. In the stories, Harry, being a wizard, can’t be around electronics or they’ll get fried. Which was workable in the early 2000s when the first books came out, but I wonder how they’ll work around that in the later books