Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “Recursion” by Blake Crouch. I enjoyed it, don’t get me wrong, but it’s complicated. A researcher invents a machine to record memories from the brain, and to play them back later, to help her mother who is losing her memory due to illness. Someone else then adapts it to act basically as a time machine, on the basis that there are multiple realities all going on at the same time and it’s just a case of tuning into the correct one. Or something like that. They then spend a lot of time trying to chase around time trying to fix a problem they unwittingly caused.
Enjoyable, but not a book to read bits of when you’ve got back from the pub.