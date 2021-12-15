Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “Toys”, by James Patterson and Neil McMahon. Set in a future ruled by enhanced humanoid beings known as "Elites, with humans relegated to the level of undesirables, the story centres around a plan to eradicate humans once and for all, and their reaction when they find out.

I read a lot of disparaging comments about the work of JP, and I rarely agree with it but then I’m normally reading his stuff that isn’t set in the future - the Alex Cross series, the Michael Bennett series, and so on - which I generally enjoy. Unfortunately with this one I found it quite poorly written - in a way it was a bit “young”, in that some of the description of how the “Elites” have better cars, better entertainment systems, all sounded as if it had been written in the style of a young teenager boasting to his friends about how much better his Dad’s new car is. And I ran into my pet hate - poor research - unless the end of the World Cup final really is signalled by firing a gun. Someone struggling to write their first novel gets away with that, someone with Mr Patterson’s resources doesn’t.

It didn’t read as if it’s a book that could spawn a sequel of any kind, but if it did, I’ll try to remember to avoid them.