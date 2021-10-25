Latest book you've read

The little dictionary of fashion. it’s really awesome book for improving our fashion style.
I’ve been re-reading the Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series and I’m on the second book now, Sea of Monsters. It was nice to relieve my teenage mythology-driven years.
I’ve just finished “Not Dark Yet”, the latest DCI Banks novel by Peter Robinson, very much enjoyed it. I think it follows on quite quickly from the previous one, but it’s ages since I read that and I can’t properly remember. Very good though, as always.
I’ve just finished “In Stitches”, written by Accident and Emergency doctor Nick Edwards, a description of life as a hospital doctor in the National Health Service here in the UK. It’s pretty entertaining, lots of anecdotes, though it gets a bit too political for my liking and is sometimes a bit repetitive - there’s no need to keep banging on about the four-hour treatment target, we get it, you don’t like it. A decent read though.
I’m a slow reader. About two years ago I decided to read the Bible. I’ve read the whole new testament and now I’m through the half of the old testament. I wasn’t expecting the stories to be so interesting and involving for me, especially in regards to the old testament. However, there’s much content per the amount of words so it takes me much longer to read than usual books. Probably it’ll be half a year or so before I finish it all.
I’ve just finished “Knife Edge” by Simon Mayo. A terror organisation seems to be targeting a press organisation, a couple of their journalists are trying to find out why while trying to stay alive. A good read, enjoyed it.
Have you read “This is going to hurt” by Adam Kay. Very good.
I think I’ve heard of it, but I don’t think I’ve read it. I’ll keep a look out for it.
It’s both funny and poignant.
I’m not sure you class this as “read”, but I’m currently reading ‘How the Word is Passed’ by Clint Smith. It covers the author’s journey around a number of plantations, monuments and landmarks involved with slavery in the US. It looks at the history of the people held as slaves, as well as the attitudes of those who held them in that condition. The author’s style of prose is disarming in way, to the point where you could almost be reading a fictional account of what took place, mainly due to the detail in which the author’s travel around these places is described; the people, places, documents etc. This is well worth a read.
I’ve just finished the book “The richest man in Babylon”
I’ve just finished “The Einstein Pursuit” by Chris Kuzneski. It was OK, probably would make a decent enough action film if you weren’t bothered about the story line too much. Someone is killing or capturing the world’s top scientists and a couple of people are trying to stop them, with a small amount of help from Interpol.
I’ve just finished “Find you first” by Linwood Barclay. A rich man learns that he has a terminal illness and wants to find the children he may have through a fertility clinic donation years before. A good read, and away from his formula of having a massive twists quite early on.
Prior to that I read “Win” by Harlan Coben. Featuring the old sidekick from the Myron Bolitar books, Win looks into an incident from his family history and finds a bit more than he was expecting. Another good book, and a while since I’ve read any by this author.
Now because I don’t have time to read, I listen to audiobooks. The last one that impressed me was John Kehoe Mind Power. The book turned my perspective on life upside down. Now I really see that everything I think about has a place. So by controlling our thoughts we can control our lives and achieve what we want to achieve.
The book is about how to become the master of your life through your own efforts, that is subconscious. The book reads surprisingly easily, the exercises are described clearly, the book is full of examples from the lives of celebrities, which makes reading even more fascinating.
I just finished “The Wizard’s Butler” by Nathan Lowell. Not one of my favorite ones by him but I typically like his work (he’s one of those people that his books are easy reads I can do over and over again) and it was in my Amazon Prime free reads for the month, so…
I’m currently working my way through the Hamilton Affair by Elizabeth Cobbs, a novelization of the story that inspired the musical Hamilton. It’s an interesting read, but one I find myself putting down after a while. I can’t just can’t seem to lose myself in it for some reason…
I just finished reading “the power of now” by Eckhart Tolle. It was fantastic. I was expecting it to be cheesy going into the book, but it turned out to be a page turner. Highly recommended, especially If you feel stressed out.
I just finished Miss Cayley’s Adventures by Grant Allen. It’s a bit too slow for my liking, but the story itself was pretty well done.
I’ve just finished “Then she was gone” by Luca Veste. A group of young men form an exclusive club at university, and some of the things they do in that club come back to bite them a few years later.
I’ve just finished “The Murder Exchange” by Simon Kernick, which I enjoyed a lot. A deal goes wrong and things spiral out of control. I always enjoy stuff by this author, they’re often very quick-paced but this one was a little different.
I’ve just finished “Recursion” by Blake Crouch. I enjoyed it, don’t get me wrong, but it’s complicated. A researcher invents a machine to record memories from the brain, and to play them back later, to help her mother who is losing her memory due to illness. Someone else then adapts it to act basically as a time machine, on the basis that there are multiple realities all going on at the same time and it’s just a case of tuning into the correct one. Or something like that. They then spend a lot of time trying to chase around time trying to fix a problem they unwittingly caused.
Enjoyable, but not a book to read bits of when you’ve got back from the pub.