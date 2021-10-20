Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “Find you first” by Linwood Barclay. A rich man learns that he has a terminal illness and wants to find the children he may have through a fertility clinic donation years before. A good read, and away from his formula of having a massive twists quite early on.

Prior to that I read “Win” by Harlan Coben. Featuring the old sidekick from the Myron Bolitar books, Win looks into an incident from his family history and finds a bit more than he was expecting. Another good book, and a while since I’ve read any by this author.