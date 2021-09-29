Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “The Snowdonia Killings” by Simon McCleave, an enjoyable story set in North Wales, although we do have the cliches of a cop moving from the big city to the country with personal problems, and another cop with a drinking problem. A good enough story, I’ll look out for more of his as it turns out there are quite a few.

Interesting thing - the day after I started reading it, I suddenly start seeing posts from the author on Facebook. I didn’t buy the book online - I bought it from a car boot sale, I think - and hadn’t mentioned it online either. Spooky.