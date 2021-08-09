Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “The Dark Archive” by Genevieve Cogman, which is the seventh book in the “Invisible Library” series. (Start at the beginning if you want to read these, or you’ll be utterly lost.)

There are multiple worlds, many (all? I can’t remember ) of which which are versions of Earth, but at different time periods and with other variations. Chief of these is the level of order or chaos in a given world. High-order worlds are suited to the Dragons (who take an almost human form for their interactions with other species), while high-chaos worlds are favoured by the Fae. Humans are found everywhere.

The Library exists to maintain the balance between and within worlds, which it does by acquiring certain books from each world - by buying, trading or stealing. The job is not made any easier by the mutual distrust and hatred which exists between Dragons and Fae. Irene Winters is a Librarian who has managed to work with both species, and is now the Library’s representative in an inter-species peace initiative.

Being a Librarian is not a career for the faint-hearted. In this instalment, Irene and her friends are being targeted by an unknown assassin. Is it because of her connection to the peace treaty? A personal grudge against her? Or is it one of her friends who is the real target and she just happens to be in the way?

I really enjoy these books for the unusual setting of multiple worlds and the way these have been imagined. I also like the Language - a special language used only by Librarians which has a kind of magic power, but to use it requires well-thought-out, clear instructions. It’s exactly the kind of magic language which befits librarians.

The books are well-written, with a nice touch of humour. It’s hard to know how to describe them, as they’re unlike anything else I’ve read. Fantasy steam-punk thrillers, maybe.