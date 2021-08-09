Latest book you've read

TechnoBear: TechnoBear: I’ve just finished “That Affair Next Door” by Anna Katharine Green, a “whodunnit” first published in 1897 and set in New York.

I just read that book too, based on your review and because it only cost one euro (and yes I know you can get it for free, but I like the kobo extras of progress indication when you buy from them).

I liked it. Especially the use of “old” English with nice long proper sentences and spellings like to-morrow.

The insight given into the times where the roles of men and women were quite different than today, combined with the thoughts of the protagonist (a woman) and how she navigates that and pretty much bends things to her will is awesomely done in this book.

The plot itself was well thought out, but could not happen anymore today because of CCTV everywhere. The guessing of who was where at what time wouldn’t happen anymore. That doesn’t make it less likable however, it made me like it more.

The pace is rather different than modern books and I don’t think I would be able to read multiple books from that era in a row, but I’ll probably read one every now and then