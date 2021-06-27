Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished A Short History of Tractors in Ukrainian by Marina Lewycka. Despite the title, it’s a novel. It’s about a family from Ukraine who settled in England after WW2. The book is well written. It won the Bollinger Everyman Prize for comic fiction. I’m usually disappointed by prize-winning books, but not this time.
I’ve just finished “Typhoon Fury” by Clive Cussler. One of his “Oregon” series, this features a long-lost super-drug and some stolen paintings, the team must recover one and destroy the other. Sometimes his stuff is a bit formulaic, but I still enjoy them. This author is one of the first I remember reading when I graduated to proper adult fiction, along with Wilbur Smith, because they’re books that my Dad had on the shelf.
I’ve just finished “Parting Breath”, by Catherine Aird, first published in 1977. It’s the eighth book in the “Calleshire Chronicles” series of detective stories, featuring Inspector Sloan and Constable Crosby. I’m reading - or, in some cases rereading - the series in order, although with other things in between.
I had read this one before, at least twenty years ago, and enjoyed it both times. I remembered just enough to be sure I had read it previously, but not enough to recall the plot or the denouement. It has the same dry wit and gentle humour as the other books in the series, which is one of the reasons I enjoy them. In this one, a student is found dying on a university campus, while a sit-in demonstration is taking place in another part of the campus. Is there a connection? And then there’s a second murder …
Clive is one of my favorites writers. I have read some novels of Clive’s and I love his unique style of writing. I will also read Typhoon Fury soon.
I like most of his stuff, but I’ve never got on with the “Isaac Bell” series because I don’t like stuff set in that period of time. I have read a couple of them and they were OK, but not really to my taste.
I’ve just finished “A song for the dark times” by Ian Rankin, featuring (now former) Inspector John Rebus looking into a private family-related mystery, and his previous colleagues looking into a separate but slightly-linked murder. An enjoyable read, as I find most of his are.
I’ve just read “Pirate” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell. A decent tale involving the Fargos, a couple of rich treasure hunters trying to, er, find some treasure before a baddie gets to it. I usually enjoy his stuff and this is no exception, but I find myself a bit annoyed at the lack of proof-reading - little details such as characters who are supposed to be British using terms like “fire department” and “parking lot”, one character changing surname at the end for no apparent reason, and the comical way that they get away with carrying concealed firearms in the UK when challenged by the police. But apart from that, it’s a good book.
I have read it before - it’s a hardback that I bought a few years back, put on my “to read” pile, forgot it was there and bought a cheap paperback. Oh well, not the first time I’ve done that and it won’t be the last.
That’s one of my pet peeves in novels. One I was reading recently had several such errors, and a supposedly-British character called Ethan Benedict Wright II.
It’s particularly annoying because this is a big author, via a big publishing company (Penguin), and there’s no excuse for not proofing it properly. I’d have an excuse, if I knocked out a novel and self-published it. It’s almost as bad as Tom Clancy telling us how his crack “Rainbow Six” team landed at RAF Northolt (in Middlesex, just west of London), travelled south and still found their way to Hereford, despite that being quite a long way north.
Oh, and another word from “Pirate” used by someone in a crowd in London was “blighters”. And not in the historical part at the beginning of the book when he’s setting the scene. No, this was supposed to be in modern-day London.
But, I’ll still buy the next one.
I just read that book too, based on your review and because it only cost one euro (and yes I know you can get it for free, but I like the kobo extras of progress indication when you buy from them).
I liked it. Especially the use of “old” English with nice long proper sentences and spellings like to-morrow.
The insight given into the times where the roles of men and women were quite different than today, combined with the thoughts of the protagonist (a woman) and how she navigates that and pretty much bends things to her will is awesomely done in this book.
The plot itself was well thought out, but could not happen anymore today because of CCTV everywhere. The guessing of who was where at what time wouldn’t happen anymore. That doesn’t make it less likable however, it made me like it more.
The pace is rather different than modern books and I don’t think I would be able to read multiple books from that era in a row, but I’ll probably read one every now and then
PHP Master: Write Cutting Edge Code By: Davey Shafik
I’ve just finished Time is Running Out by Michael Wood. It’s the 7th installment of the Mathilda Darke series. And I have to let it simmer for a bit, but I think it might be the last one I read, even though I quite liked the first 6 installments.
This one is dark. And I really mean dark. I won’t go into detail and spoil the plot, but there are lots of moments I really didn’t like what happened. The book itself was really suspenseful from front to back, but I just felt it was too much.
I’d still recommend the first 6 books in the series, but this one has a huge asterisk next to it and I don’t think I could recommend it.
While Justice Sleeps. It is a Novel and published 11/05/2021. It is a awesome book. Once you should also try to read .
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson.
I’ve just finished “The Dark Archive” by Genevieve Cogman, which is the seventh book in the “Invisible Library” series. (Start at the beginning if you want to read these, or you’ll be utterly lost.)
There are multiple worlds, many (all? I can’t remember ) of which which are versions of Earth, but at different time periods and with other variations. Chief of these is the level of order or chaos in a given world. High-order worlds are suited to the Dragons (who take an almost human form for their interactions with other species), while high-chaos worlds are favoured by the Fae. Humans are found everywhere.
The Library exists to maintain the balance between and within worlds, which it does by acquiring certain books from each world - by buying, trading or stealing. The job is not made any easier by the mutual distrust and hatred which exists between Dragons and Fae. Irene Winters is a Librarian who has managed to work with both species, and is now the Library’s representative in an inter-species peace initiative.
Being a Librarian is not a career for the faint-hearted. In this instalment, Irene and her friends are being targeted by an unknown assassin. Is it because of her connection to the peace treaty? A personal grudge against her? Or is it one of her friends who is the real target and she just happens to be in the way?
I really enjoy these books for the unusual setting of multiple worlds and the way these have been imagined. I also like the Language - a special language used only by Librarians which has a kind of magic power, but to use it requires well-thought-out, clear instructions. It’s exactly the kind of magic language which befits librarians.
The books are well-written, with a nice touch of humour. It’s hard to know how to describe them, as they’re unlike anything else I’ve read. Fantasy steam-punk thrillers, maybe.
I’ve just finished “Elevator Pitch” by Linwood Barclay. I always enjoy his stuff, and it was nice to see that, for this book at least, he’d dropped the formulaic “main character does something completely unexpected or has unexpected secret” that seems to be in most of his books. A good read, someone is sabotaging elevators in New York.
I’ve just finished “The Snowdonia Killings” by Simon McCleave, an enjoyable story set in North Wales, although we do have the cliches of a cop moving from the big city to the country with personal problems, and another cop with a drinking problem. A good enough story, I’ll look out for more of his as it turns out there are quite a few.
Interesting thing - the day after I started reading it, I suddenly start seeing posts from the author on Facebook. I didn’t buy the book online - I bought it from a car boot sale, I think - and hadn’t mentioned it online either. Spooky.
Do you have Alexa and had you talked about it within her "ear"shot?
No, I don’t have anything like that. Phone isn’t online, so it couldn’t have tracked me to the car boot sale and put me near to someone who posted that they’d just sold the book, either.
I finished Quantum Enigma: Physics Encounters Consciousness.
Book by Bruce Rosenblum and Fred Kuttner