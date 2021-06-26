Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished Tell Nobody by Patricia Gibney. This is the 5th installment of the D.I. Lottie Parker series.

The subject of this book was rather heavy since multiple children die in it, but that was written well, and the pressure was felt throughout the book. The plot itself was well thought out.

I like the writing style, quite easy to read but not so easy it’s boring. The main story about Lottie Parker that runs through all the books is rather thin in this one, but may promise to become interesting in further books.

Certainly would recommend this book, though it’s probably best to start with the first book in the series, The missing ones.