Latest book you've read

I just finished reading Prodigal son, by Gregg Hurwitz. It’s (currently) the latest installment in the Orphan X series.

I’ve read all other Orphan X books so far and really enjoyed them, mostly because they’re so over-the-top and unbelievable, but still enjoyable regardless.

In this book Orphan X has yet another mission to do against some very powerful people, but during the way he gets to be more in tough with his human side, which was well written into the plot. It made for a nice book and gave it more depth then the previous books.