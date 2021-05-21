Latest book you've read

I recently watched the “The Queen’s Gambit” which was an October 2020 Netflix “mini-series” adaption of William Travis’s book. Surprisingly the publish date of the book was 1983 and the author died August the following year. Lung cancer caused his early death when he was only 56.

The story starts with Beth Harmon being told of both parents dying in a car accident. She entered an orphanage aged seven and while there the janitor taught her to play chess. Soon she was winning chess tournaments despite having numerous personal issues.

I enjoyed the mini-series but was frequently left wondering about Beth Harmon’s thoughts during the many scenes where she rarely spoke, especially during the long chess tournaments.

I decided to read the book and was delighted to find it so much better than the mini-series. Her early years were a struggle about how she overcame traumatic experiences before becoming a chess master.

There are only fourteen lengthy chapters which I found strange considering the modern trend is even to have single page chapters.

Highly recommended and tempted to read his other books, some of which were made into successful films.