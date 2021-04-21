Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “That Affair Next Door” by Anna Katharine Green, a “whodunnit” first published in 1897 and set in New York.
The narrator is a middle-aged spinster, Amelia Butterworth, who notices a man and a woman arriving late at night at the house next door, which she knows to be empty as the family is on holiday. Ten minutes later, the man leaves alone, and the following day a woman’s body is found in the house. The case seems straightforward, but Miss Butterworth has noticed several anomalies. However, when she tries to draw these to the attention of the police, she is treated condescendingly because of her gender and status, and not taken seriously. She therefore sets out to investigate for herself.
Amelia Butterworth is somewhat smug and self-righteous, yet she grew on me in the course of the book, and I couldn’t help sympathising with her, especially in her frustrations at being dismissed by the police. The plot took several unexpected turns and the book was an enjoyable read.