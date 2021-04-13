Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “A Damned Serious Business” by Gerald Seymour. Heck, it was hard going. Every time a character thinks or says something, there’s a paragraph or two of background to it, most of which we’ve read at least once. I’ve read other books by him and I don’t remember them being anything like as difficult to plough through.
I’ve now finished “Revenge” by James Patterson and Andrew Holmes. An ex-SAS soldier turned private security consultant gets involved in death and kidnapping. Unusually for American authors writing books set in the UK, I didn’t notice any major howlers (£100 notes, that kind of thing), perhaps Mr Holmes is from the UK and made sure of that.
I think with these co-authorship deals, the main name author thinks up the basic story and the lesser-known one does the bulk of the heavy work - I think I read that in an interview with the late Clive Cussler, though maybe each does it differently.
I’ve just finished “That Affair Next Door” by Anna Katharine Green, a “whodunnit” first published in 1897 and set in New York.
The narrator is a middle-aged spinster, Amelia Butterworth, who notices a man and a woman arriving late at night at the house next door, which she knows to be empty as the family is on holiday. Ten minutes later, the man leaves alone, and the following day a woman’s body is found in the house. The case seems straightforward, but Miss Butterworth has noticed several anomalies. However, when she tries to draw these to the attention of the police, she is treated condescendingly because of her gender and status, and not taken seriously. She therefore sets out to investigate for herself.
Amelia Butterworth is somewhat smug and self-righteous, yet she grew on me in the course of the book, and I couldn’t help sympathising with her, especially in her frustrations at being dismissed by the police. The plot took several unexpected turns and the book was an enjoyable read.
I’ve just finished “True Faith and Allegiance”, a Tom Clancy novel but written by Mark Greaney after TC had died. I bought it when it was new (2017-ish) but put it on one side and only just got around to it. It’s very good, reminded me how good TC stuff is despite this being a different author. Set in “The Campus”, the agency that President Jack Ryan’s son works in, a cyber-criminal has stolen some US security information and is selling it off to ISIS to help them plan attacks.
I’m currently (a few pages here and there) reading principles of anatomy and physiology.
I’ve just finished “Target Alex Cross” by James Patterson which was enjoyable. Multiple assassins have several targets of high-ranking US political figures and there’s a bit of a race on to catch up with them. An easy read, not a particularly deep background story but not bad because of it.
Just finished “Beneath the Bleeding” by Val McDermid. Featuring cop Carol Jordan and psychiatrist Tony Hill, a footballer appears to have contracted a rare virus until a nurse discovers something more sinister. I’ve read quite a few books of this series, I went off them for a while but I can’t remember why. A decent read, I wish I could remember to read them in sequence but this was on the used books stall the other day.
I’ve recently finished “Lost Man’s Lane” and “The Circular Study” by Anna Katharine Green, the second and third books in the “Amelia Butterworth” trilogy.
In “Lost Man’s Lane”, there has been a series of disappearances of travellers in a small, rural town. Mr. Gryce, the detective Miss Butterworth met in her first adventure, persuades her to visit connections she has in the town, in the hope of uncovering clues or information not available to the police. It soon becomes apparent that the house where she is staying is harbouring a dark secret, but is it connected to the disappearances?
Unlike the first book, this is less of a classic “whodunnit”, with clues to be found and pieced together, and more of a mystery, with noises, strange happenings, odd behaviour, but nothing really tangible - more “The Mysteries of Udolpho”* than Miss Marple. It was still a good read, although I felt there were a couple of minor loose ends I’d have liked to see tied up at the end.
*Off Topic:
I have read “The Mysteries of Udolpho”, but in my defence, Jane Austen made me do it! The young heroine of "Northanger Abbey - one of my all-time favourite books - is a great reader of Gothic novels, and “The Mysteries of Udolpho” is mentioned several times in the book. When I came across it as a free e-book, I felt obliged to further my education.
“The Circular Study” begins as a whodunnit, with a body found in a house in strange circumstances. Miss Butterworth and Mr. Gryce work together to piece together events and explain various anomalies about the room. However, the second half of the book revolves around an old wrong, and a long-cherished plan for vengeance, which ultimately ended in the death of the man in the study. I found this quite tedious, and also somewhat far-fetched. Not a book I really enjoyed.
I’ve just finished “The Kingdom” by Jo Nesbo. Two brothers inherit the family farm, one stays home while the other goes abroad to do great things, then comes home to build a massive hotel. A reasonable enough tale.
I’ve recently finished The Scorpion’s Tail by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child.
An FBI agent, Corrie Swanson, is tasked with investigating a shooting that seems boring and trivial and turns out to be so much more.
I love the style of Preston & Child, it’s easy to grok. I’ve also read their entire Pendergast series so far, which is also good (though the later books are better than the earlier ones). Pendergast also makes an appearance in The Scorpion’s Tail, which is nice although he may be a bit too show-off.
I’ve recently finished “Miss Cayley’s Adventures” by Grant Allen, first published in 1899. It’s described as a detective novel, but I’d say it’s more adventure than detective, although Miss Cayley does solve a number of puzzles along the way. Either way, I really enjoyed the book, which is well-written and witty.
Lois Cayley is a recent graduate of Girton College, Cambridge, who finds herself penniless through no fault of her own. The traditional option of teaching fills her with horror, so she determines to find another way to earn her keep. She decides to go out for a walk (in London) and take the first opportunity which comes her way to find employment. As a result, she becomes a “companion” to a cantankerous old lady, escorting her on a journey to Germany. Thereafter, she continues to seize whatever chances come her way to travel and see the world. Lois Cayley is a likeable heroine, brave and adventurous, with a great sense of humour.
Gone with the Wind. Part || now. Classic
I’ve just finished “The Sentinel”, the latest Jack Reacher book by Lee Child and, now, co-authored with his brother Andrew. I enjoyed it as I do most of these. I did read some quite negative reviews of it when it first came out, which delayed me starting it, but I didn’t find anything particularly bad about it.
I recently watched the “The Queen’s Gambit” which was an October 2020 Netflix “mini-series” adaption of William Travis’s book. Surprisingly the publish date of the book was 1983 and the author died August the following year. Lung cancer caused his early death when he was only 56.
The story starts with Beth Harmon being told of both parents dying in a car accident. She entered an orphanage aged seven and while there the janitor taught her to play chess. Soon she was winning chess tournaments despite having numerous personal issues.
I enjoyed the mini-series but was frequently left wondering about Beth Harmon’s thoughts during the many scenes where she rarely spoke, especially during the long chess tournaments.
I decided to read the book and was delighted to find it so much better than the mini-series. Her early years were a struggle about how she overcame traumatic experiences before becoming a chess master.
There are only fourteen lengthy chapters which I found strange considering the modern trend is even to have single page chapters.
Highly recommended and tempted to read his other books, some of which were made into successful films.
I’ve just finished “Cold Killing” by Luke Delaney. A decent book, a serial killer taunts the detective who is after him but cannot find enough evidence to convict.
I’ve just finished “Tales from the Folly” by Ben Aaronovitch, a book of short stories set in the world of the Peter Grant/Rivers of London series. I’ve read all but one of the novels in the series and enjoyed them. The first half of this book is stories about Peter Grant, which I also enjoyed. The second half is stories about other characters, which I found a bit of a mixed bag. Some I liked, and some were too vague and esoteric for my taste. I read in bed when I’m tired, and I don’t want to have to guess or imagine what’s going on; I just want somebody to tell me a good story!
I just finished reading Prodigal son, by Gregg Hurwitz. It’s (currently) the latest installment in the Orphan X series.
I’ve read all other Orphan X books so far and really enjoyed them, mostly because they’re so over-the-top and unbelievable, but still enjoyable regardless.
In this book Orphan X has yet another mission to do against some very powerful people, but during the way he gets to be more in tough with his human side, which was well written into the plot. It made for a nice book and gave it more depth then the previous books.
I’ve just finished “Fever of the Bone” by Val McDermid, by coincidence the book immediately following the one I reported back in post 138. Mainly featuring the same major incident team, there’s a serial killer and a new boss to impress.
I’ve just finished “A Dangerous Man” by Robert Crais. Ex-Special Forces bloke Joe Pike rescues a girl from being abducted and decides to figure out why, and how to stop it happening again.
I’ve recently read a self-help book named The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fck*, it’s a really good read that allows you to reflect on various aspects of your perception of life and meaning as a whole.