Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “Fallen” by Benedict Jacka, the tenth book in the “Alex Verus” series. (If you want to try reading them, start at the beginning - “Fated” - or you’ll be lost.)

The books are set among the mage community in current-day UK. There are Light mages, who follow the laws and concords of the Light Council, and Dark mages, who do not. However, things are not as clear cut as that. While some Dark mages are clearly evil, others just want autonomy, or distrust the Light Council. Lightwise, not all Light mages are good, and some Council members abuse their powers for their own ends.

In the middle of this is Alex Verus, who was apprenticed in his youth to a powerful Dark mage, from whom he eventually escaped when he realised the extent of the man’s evil. As a result, he is hated as a betrayer by much of the Dark community and distrusted by most of the Light community. When the series starts, he is living quietly in Camden, trying to avoid attracting attention from either side. That doesn’t last …

Mages have one power - fire magic, life magic, air magic, etc. - and Verus’s power is divination. I really like the way this is portrayed in the series. He can’t predict the future (“Who will win the FA cup?”), but he can “path walk” possible futures to try to determine a course of action. So he can “see” what will happen if he opens a door or takes a particular route (nothing, or he’ll run into a guard, or be killed by a booby trap, or …), allowing him to choose the immediate future with the best possible outcome. Occasionally, he can even listen in briefly on conversations by watching the future in which he walks up to the people talking! I find this whole concept very intriguing.

There is also an interesting cast of characters - mainly human, but including an air elemental and a giant sentient spider, among others.

If you like urban fantasy with plenty of action, then you’ll probably enjoy this series.