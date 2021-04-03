Latest book you've read

I just read another free ebook and surprise, surprise the author lives in Leeds, North Yorkshire! I lived quite close for nearly twenty years! Andrew Barrett, part-time writer and employed by the Leeds constabulary is a Senior Crime Scene Investor (CSI) and imparts his detailed knowledge to his crime scenes.

“Ledston Luck” is fourth in the Eddie Collins series. It is set about ten years ago and based 16 km east of Leeds in the county of West Yorkshire, UK. Coal mining used to be the main source of employment until the pit closed in 1986 and now has a population of about 400.

Eddie Collins, the forensic investigator is sent to investigate the discovery of a body in a basement of a derelict church. His gruff, defensive, prickly, occasionally downright obnoxious and utterly obsessive nature about his work makes this a compulsive read but may not appeal to all readers.

Language is crude and to be expected due to the extreme graphic details involving savage beatings which are rife throughout the book.

I thoroughly enjoyed the book, also read the free short story, “The Lift” and now half way through Eddie Collin’s first book in the series, “The Third Rule”.

Edit and perhaps off-topic:

Do other readers prefer reading book reviews before starting a new book? I prefer reading reviews afterwards because curious to know of what others thought about the book? Many reviews have far too much details about the plot and characters. Reading some reviews before the book spoils the plot and also to waiting for characters to appear