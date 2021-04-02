Latest book you've read

I’ve lost track of the books read since my last post but anyway here are a couple of interest.

The free book, Burke’s War started with seeing a murder from an aero plane window while landing. Burke had spent four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army Ranger and Delta Force commander. He was a US government lethal killer and became disillusioned with the armed forces and retired to run the telecommunications company where he acquired the nickname of The Telephone Guy. There are a lot of interesting twists and turns along the way before the killer is brought to justice.

Second trilogy book, Burke’s Gamble was about America’s gambling casinos and how an old army friend got thrown out of a window. Investigation and revenge revealed cunning twists. Although the book has some vicious and brutal accounts of violence the author has a lighthearted approach with a touch of humor.

Third trilogy book, Burke’s Revenge is the third book in the trilogy and was of interest due to the location being in Turkey and crossing into Syria, the same journey I travelled a long time ago. A mission was aborted not before two fighter jets bombed the enemy followed by the team evacuating in helicopters. Quite a few Burke’s friends died on the mission and his revenge of both the enemies and army personnel that caused the failed mission.

Final book, Burke’s Samovar about an ISIS group attacking the Special Forces Network in Fort Brag and killing a close army acquaintance. Once again plenty of CI-4 explosions and bloodshed before Burke’s Merry Men brought justice to the perpetrators.