Latest book you've read

I’ve recently finished “Aru Shah and the Tree of Wishes” by Roshani Chokshi, which is the third book in the Aru Shah series. It’s a children’s book, but none the worse for that, as it’s very well-written.

The basic premise of the series is that five famous brothers from Hindu legend, the Pandavas, are reincarnated in every generation, and awaken to their true character if the world is in peril. By some quirk, the current Pandavas are all girls, from a variety of backgrounds, which gives plenty of scope for humour. Aru Shah is American, loves “The Lord of the Rings” and superhero movies, and is stunned to learn at the age of twelve that she’s a Pandava.

The novels are full of Indian myth and legend, with a cast of fantastic characters from gods and goddesses to monsters. These are skillfully introduced in the story, so no prior knowledge is required. There’s also helpful glossary at the back of the book.

In this third novel, the girls are all a couple of years older and now well-used to their roles. There is perhaps a bit less humour in this than in the previous two novels, but it is still witty and entertaining, with another epic quest to be undertaken - this time to locate the mythical Tree of Wishes, hidden by a goddess - and the fate of the world at stake. The books also deal skillfully with moral and ethical decisions. e.g. Three of your companions have drowned, and a goddess is offering the chance to bring one back to life. How do you choose whom to save? Is there a “right” answer?

Thoroughly enjoyable stuff, and good to see a book with a bunch of girls as heroes.