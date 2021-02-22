Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “Th1rt3en” by Steve Cavanagh, which I very much enjoyed. Film star accused of murder but his lawyer looks for a different killer. I was a bit fed up with it jumping between different viewpoints, but it wasn’t too distracting.
I’ve just finished “Without a trace” by Mari Hannah. A jet flying from London to New York goes missing, taking with it the main character’s partner, who then wangles her way into the investigation team despite being a police officer from the other end of the country. It didn’t go in the direction I was expecting a couple of times, a decent enough book but I thought there was a bit too much domestic stuff and a fair bit of repetition.
I’ve just finished “Borrowed Time” by Robert Goddard. A lone hiker encounters a woman for a minute or two, which turns out to be an hour or so before she is murdered. It’s quite twisty and turny, but his stuff is always like that, and I think I’ve enjoyed every one I’ve read. It’s a bit old - pre-mobile phone - but doesn’t suffer for it.
I have just finished “rich dad poor dad” by Robert Kiyosaki offers personal finance education to help you learn about cash flow, real estate, investing, and business building.
Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs by Michael Osterholm and Mark Olshaker.
It is a non-fiction book, that explores public health emergencies including antimicrobial resistance, emerging infectious disease, and the threat of an influenza pandemic. It proposes a nine-point “battle plan for survival” for dealing with these threats, including solutions to antimicrobial drug resistance.
I’ve just finished “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly. I’d forgotten how good his stuff is. This one has “Lincoln Lawyer” Mickey Haller arrested for murder and trying to defend himself. Very good, makes me want to re-read some of the others now, but I’ve recently acquired a massive pile of books - aside from the charity used book shelf in the local shop which keeps offering more temptation - so it’s a bit silly reading stuff a second time, for now at least.
offtopic: I want to applaud @droopsnoot for the amount of books you read!
I was going to say the same thing. It would be interesting to work out the average time between him posting in this thread (and thus finishing books)
Thanks, I think
I’ve always enjoyed reading, my Dad started me off on “proper” books by lending me his Ian Fleming, Wilbur Smith and Clive Cussler books.
As for the time it takes to finish a book, that largely depends on the book. I really enjoyed the Michael Connelly book, which led to me finding time to read it when I normally would do something else. The one I’m reading now is a bit less like that, so it’ll take me longer to get to the end unless it suddenly brightens up in a chapter or two.
I’ve recently finished “Aru Shah and the Tree of Wishes” by Roshani Chokshi, which is the third book in the Aru Shah series. It’s a children’s book, but none the worse for that, as it’s very well-written.
The basic premise of the series is that five famous brothers from Hindu legend, the Pandavas, are reincarnated in every generation, and awaken to their true character if the world is in peril. By some quirk, the current Pandavas are all girls, from a variety of backgrounds, which gives plenty of scope for humour. Aru Shah is American, loves “The Lord of the Rings” and superhero movies, and is stunned to learn at the age of twelve that she’s a Pandava.
The novels are full of Indian myth and legend, with a cast of fantastic characters from gods and goddesses to monsters. These are skillfully introduced in the story, so no prior knowledge is required. There’s also helpful glossary at the back of the book.
In this third novel, the girls are all a couple of years older and now well-used to their roles. There is perhaps a bit less humour in this than in the previous two novels, but it is still witty and entertaining, with another epic quest to be undertaken - this time to locate the mythical Tree of Wishes, hidden by a goddess - and the fate of the world at stake. The books also deal skillfully with moral and ethical decisions. e.g. Three of your companions have drowned, and a goddess is offering the chance to bring one back to life. How do you choose whom to save? Is there a “right” answer?
Thoroughly enjoyable stuff, and good to see a book with a bunch of girls as heroes.
I’ve lost track of the books read since my last post but anyway here are a couple of interest.
The free book, Burke’s War started with seeing a murder from an aero plane window while landing. Burke had spent four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army Ranger and Delta Force commander. He was a US government lethal killer and became disillusioned with the armed forces and retired to run the telecommunications company where he acquired the nickname of The Telephone Guy. There are a lot of interesting twists and turns along the way before the killer is brought to justice.
Second trilogy book, Burke’s Gamble was about America’s gambling casinos and how an old army friend got thrown out of a window. Investigation and revenge revealed cunning twists. Although the book has some vicious and brutal accounts of violence the author has a lighthearted approach with a touch of humor.
Third trilogy book, Burke’s Revenge is the third book in the trilogy and was of interest due to the location being in Turkey and crossing into Syria, the same journey I travelled a long time ago. A mission was aborted not before two fighter jets bombed the enemy followed by the team evacuating in helicopters. Quite a few Burke’s friends died on the mission and his revenge of both the enemies and army personnel that caused the failed mission.
Final book, Burke’s Samovar about an ISIS group attacking the Special Forces Network in Fort Brag and killing a close army acquaintance. Once again plenty of CI-4 explosions and bloodshed before Burke’s Merry Men brought justice to the perpetrators.
I’ve just finished “The Blanket of the Dark” by John Buchan. I downloaded it some time back as a free e-book, having read several others of his books and thoroughly enjoyed them. However, I didn’t realise until I started reading it that this is an historical novel, which is not usually a genre I’d read. I decided to read it anyway, as I like the author.
The book is set in England in the reign of Henry VIII. There are references to figures and events which my knowledge of English history is insufficient to recognise, but they were not crucial to the story. The action centres around a plot to overthrow Henry and replace him with a new monarch. I know enough history to know that didn’t happen, and I found it a bit odd reading the book, already knowing the plot must fail.
However, it is well-written, and a good adventure, if not something I would normally have chosen to read.
I just read another free ebook and surprise, surprise the author lives in Leeds, North Yorkshire! I lived quite close for nearly twenty years! Andrew Barrett, part-time writer and employed by the Leeds constabulary is a Senior Crime Scene Investor (CSI) and imparts his detailed knowledge to his crime scenes.
“https://www.andrewbarrett.co.uk/welcome-to-andrew-barrett/”
“Ledston Luck” is fourth in the Eddie Collins series. It is set about ten years ago and based 16 km east of Leeds in the county of West Yorkshire, UK. Coal mining used to be the main source of employment until the pit closed in 1986 and now has a population of about 400.
Eddie Collins, the forensic investigator is sent to investigate the discovery of a body in a basement of a derelict church. His gruff, defensive, prickly, occasionally downright obnoxious and utterly obsessive nature about his work makes this a compulsive read but may not appeal to all readers.
Language is crude and to be expected due to the extreme graphic details involving savage beatings which are rife throughout the book.
I thoroughly enjoyed the book, also read the free short story, “The Lift” and now half way through Eddie Collin’s first book in the series, “The Third Rule”.
Edit and perhaps off-topic:
Do other readers prefer reading book reviews before starting a new book? I prefer reading reviews afterwards because curious to know of what others thought about the book? Many reviews have far too much details about the plot and characters. Reading some reviews before the book spoils the plot and also to waiting for characters to appear
I tend to not bother much with reviews either before or after, except in the form of threads like these where it’s sometimes interesting to hear what other people thought. One that I’m in on another forum is particularly scathing about the work of James Patterson, for example, but I quite like a lot of his stuff - sure, it’s an easy read, not challenging or stimulating intellectually, but that’s not necessarily why I read a book. The same thread has also suggested that the new Lee Child “Reacher” book is not up to scratch, presumably because he’s delegated the writing to his brother, so I am a bit concerned what I’ll see when I get around to reading my copy. On the other hand, another contributor there recommended a book which sounded good so I bought it and wasn’t impressed at all.
I’ve just finished “Fallen” by Benedict Jacka, the tenth book in the “Alex Verus” series. (If you want to try reading them, start at the beginning - “Fated” - or you’ll be lost.)
The books are set among the mage community in current-day UK. There are Light mages, who follow the laws and concords of the Light Council, and Dark mages, who do not. However, things are not as clear cut as that. While some Dark mages are clearly evil, others just want autonomy, or distrust the Light Council. Lightwise, not all Light mages are good, and some Council members abuse their powers for their own ends.
In the middle of this is Alex Verus, who was apprenticed in his youth to a powerful Dark mage, from whom he eventually escaped when he realised the extent of the man’s evil. As a result, he is hated as a betrayer by much of the Dark community and distrusted by most of the Light community. When the series starts, he is living quietly in Camden, trying to avoid attracting attention from either side. That doesn’t last …
Mages have one power - fire magic, life magic, air magic, etc. - and Verus’s power is divination. I really like the way this is portrayed in the series. He can’t predict the future (“Who will win the FA cup?”), but he can “path walk” possible futures to try to determine a course of action. So he can “see” what will happen if he opens a door or takes a particular route (nothing, or he’ll run into a guard, or be killed by a booby trap, or …), allowing him to choose the immediate future with the best possible outcome. Occasionally, he can even listen in briefly on conversations by watching the future in which he walks up to the people talking! I find this whole concept very intriguing.
There is also an interesting cast of characters - mainly human, but including an air elemental and a giant sentient spider, among others.
If you like urban fantasy with plenty of action, then you’ll probably enjoy this series.
I’ve just finished “A Damned Serious Business” by Gerald Seymour. Heck, it was hard going. Every time a character thinks or says something, there’s a paragraph or two of background to it, most of which we’ve read at least once. I’ve read other books by him and I don’t remember them being anything like as difficult to plough through.
I’ve now finished “Revenge” by James Patterson and Andrew Holmes. An ex-SAS soldier turned private security consultant gets involved in death and kidnapping. Unusually for American authors writing books set in the UK, I didn’t notice any major howlers (£100 notes, that kind of thing), perhaps Mr Holmes is from the UK and made sure of that.
I think with these co-authorship deals, the main name author thinks up the basic story and the lesser-known one does the bulk of the heavy work - I think I read that in an interview with the late Clive Cussler, though maybe each does it differently.
I’ve just finished “That Affair Next Door” by Anna Katharine Green, a “whodunnit” first published in 1897 and set in New York.
The narrator is a middle-aged spinster, Amelia Butterworth, who notices a man and a woman arriving late at night at the house next door, which she knows to be empty as the family is on holiday. Ten minutes later, the man leaves alone, and the following day a woman’s body is found in the house. The case seems straightforward, but Miss Butterworth has noticed several anomalies. However, when she tries to draw these to the attention of the police, she is treated condescendingly because of her gender and status, and not taken seriously. She therefore sets out to investigate for herself.
Amelia Butterworth is somewhat smug and self-righteous, yet she grew on me in the course of the book, and I couldn’t help sympathising with her, especially in her frustrations at being dismissed by the police. The plot took several unexpected turns and the book was an enjoyable read.
I’ve just finished “True Faith and Allegiance”, a Tom Clancy novel but written by Mark Greaney after TC had died. I bought it when it was new (2017-ish) but put it on one side and only just got around to it. It’s very good, reminded me how good TC stuff is despite this being a different author. Set in “The Campus”, the agency that President Jack Ryan’s son works in, a cyber-criminal has stolen some US security information and is selling it off to ISIS to help them plan attacks.
I’m currently (a few pages here and there) reading principles of anatomy and physiology.