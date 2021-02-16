Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “The Warden” by Anthony Trollope.
Trollope is one of the classic authors I’ve long felt I should try reading, and finally got round to. “The Warden” is the first book in his “Chronicles of Barsetshire” series, and was published in 1855. It took me a couple of chapters to get to grips with his writing style, as he favours very long sentences with multiple clauses. He also has a tendency to be a bit wordy in places, with an entire chapter devoted to the influence of the press, in decidedly florid language.
The book revolves around a collection of almshouses and their warden. There has been a query raised over whether the money is being allocated in strict accordance with the terms of the four-hundred-year-old Will which endowed them, and a well-meaning but rash and ambitious young doctor is persuaded to raise a court action on behalf of the almsmen. The book explores the effect this has on those involved and their relationships with one another.
Once I got into it, I found it surprisingly gripping, seeing the same set of circumstances from different perspectives, and wondering how it would all turn out in the end.