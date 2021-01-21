Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “The Caller” by Chris Carter. A serial killer operates by phoning the best friend or partner of his victim and asking them two questions, if they can’t answer them, the person gets killed. One of the victims is unfortunately the wife of a mafia hitman, though that doesn’t play quite as big a part in things as I thought it might. A good book, though.
I have read Think like a Rocket Scientist by Ozan Varol this month, and Focus by Harvard Business Review last month.
As it was a bit cold and I didn’t feel like spending much time in the shed (and the pubs are closed), I’ve now finished “Criss Cross” by James Patterson. Featuring psychologist Alex Cross, it looks as if he’s sent the wrong man to the electric chair for a series of murders.
I like free! I enjoyed the book, too, although I do wonder about a lot of books where you cannot feel empathy for or like any of the characters. Where they’re all sleazeballs.
I’m pleased you liked the book
I just got notification of another free book by the same author, only read four chapters from thirty two and once again like the fast pace. You will be delighted to know the main character is a thirty three year old American programmer and is not a sleazeball
I’ve just finished “The Tsunami Countdown” by Body Morrison. Tsunami in the Pacific, heads for Hawaii, from the perspective of someone working in the Tsunami Warning Centre. A decent enough read, the odd stereotype here and there but not bad overall.
I’ve just finished “The Warden” by Anthony Trollope.
Trollope is one of the classic authors I’ve long felt I should try reading, and finally got round to. “The Warden” is the first book in his “Chronicles of Barsetshire” series, and was published in 1855. It took me a couple of chapters to get to grips with his writing style, as he favours very long sentences with multiple clauses. He also has a tendency to be a bit wordy in places, with an entire chapter devoted to the influence of the press, in decidedly florid language.
The book revolves around a collection of almshouses and their warden. There has been a query raised over whether the money is being allocated in strict accordance with the terms of the four-hundred-year-old Will which endowed them, and a well-meaning but rash and ambitious young doctor is persuaded to raise a court action on behalf of the almsmen. The book explores the effect this has on those involved and their relationships with one another.
Once I got into it, I found it surprisingly gripping, seeing the same set of circumstances from different perspectives, and wondering how it would all turn out in the end.
Never use a big word where a diminutive alternative will suffice.
I’ve just finished “Th1rt3en” by Steve Cavanagh, which I very much enjoyed. Film star accused of murder but his lawyer looks for a different killer. I was a bit fed up with it jumping between different viewpoints, but it wasn’t too distracting.
I’ve just finished “Without a trace” by Mari Hannah. A jet flying from London to New York goes missing, taking with it the main character’s partner, who then wangles her way into the investigation team despite being a police officer from the other end of the country. It didn’t go in the direction I was expecting a couple of times, a decent enough book but I thought there was a bit too much domestic stuff and a fair bit of repetition.
I’ve just finished “Borrowed Time” by Robert Goddard. A lone hiker encounters a woman for a minute or two, which turns out to be an hour or so before she is murdered. It’s quite twisty and turny, but his stuff is always like that, and I think I’ve enjoyed every one I’ve read. It’s a bit old - pre-mobile phone - but doesn’t suffer for it.
I have just finished “rich dad poor dad” by Robert Kiyosaki offers personal finance education to help you learn about cash flow, real estate, investing, and business building.
Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs by Michael Osterholm and Mark Olshaker.
It is a non-fiction book, that explores public health emergencies including antimicrobial resistance, emerging infectious disease, and the threat of an influenza pandemic. It proposes a nine-point “battle plan for survival” for dealing with these threats, including solutions to antimicrobial drug resistance.
I’ve just finished “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly. I’d forgotten how good his stuff is. This one has “Lincoln Lawyer” Mickey Haller arrested for murder and trying to defend himself. Very good, makes me want to re-read some of the others now, but I’ve recently acquired a massive pile of books - aside from the charity used book shelf in the local shop which keeps offering more temptation - so it’s a bit silly reading stuff a second time, for now at least.
offtopic: I want to applaud @droopsnoot for the amount of books you read!
I was going to say the same thing. It would be interesting to work out the average time between him posting in this thread (and thus finishing books)
Thanks, I think
I’ve always enjoyed reading, my Dad started me off on “proper” books by lending me his Ian Fleming, Wilbur Smith and Clive Cussler books.
As for the time it takes to finish a book, that largely depends on the book. I really enjoyed the Michael Connelly book, which led to me finding time to read it when I normally would do something else. The one I’m reading now is a bit less like that, so it’ll take me longer to get to the end unless it suddenly brightens up in a chapter or two.
I’ve recently finished “Aru Shah and the Tree of Wishes” by Roshani Chokshi, which is the third book in the Aru Shah series. It’s a children’s book, but none the worse for that, as it’s very well-written.
The basic premise of the series is that five famous brothers from Hindu legend, the Pandavas, are reincarnated in every generation, and awaken to their true character if the world is in peril. By some quirk, the current Pandavas are all girls, from a variety of backgrounds, which gives plenty of scope for humour. Aru Shah is American, loves “The Lord of the Rings” and superhero movies, and is stunned to learn at the age of twelve that she’s a Pandava.
The novels are full of Indian myth and legend, with a cast of fantastic characters from gods and goddesses to monsters. These are skillfully introduced in the story, so no prior knowledge is required. There’s also helpful glossary at the back of the book.
In this third novel, the girls are all a couple of years older and now well-used to their roles. There is perhaps a bit less humour in this than in the previous two novels, but it is still witty and entertaining, with another epic quest to be undertaken - this time to locate the mythical Tree of Wishes, hidden by a goddess - and the fate of the world at stake. The books also deal skillfully with moral and ethical decisions. e.g. Three of your companions have drowned, and a goddess is offering the chance to bring one back to life. How do you choose whom to save? Is there a “right” answer?
Thoroughly enjoyable stuff, and good to see a book with a bunch of girls as heroes.
I’ve lost track of the books read since my last post but anyway here are a couple of interest.
The free book, Burke’s War started with seeing a murder from an aero plane window while landing. Burke had spent four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army Ranger and Delta Force commander. He was a US government lethal killer and became disillusioned with the armed forces and retired to run the telecommunications company where he acquired the nickname of The Telephone Guy. There are a lot of interesting twists and turns along the way before the killer is brought to justice.
Second trilogy book, Burke’s Gamble was about America’s gambling casinos and how an old army friend got thrown out of a window. Investigation and revenge revealed cunning twists. Although the book has some vicious and brutal accounts of violence the author has a lighthearted approach with a touch of humor.
Third trilogy book, Burke’s Revenge is the third book in the trilogy and was of interest due to the location being in Turkey and crossing into Syria, the same journey I travelled a long time ago. A mission was aborted not before two fighter jets bombed the enemy followed by the team evacuating in helicopters. Quite a few Burke’s friends died on the mission and his revenge of both the enemies and army personnel that caused the failed mission.
Final book, Burke’s Samovar about an ISIS group attacking the Special Forces Network in Fort Brag and killing a close army acquaintance. Once again plenty of CI-4 explosions and bloodshed before Burke’s Merry Men brought justice to the perpetrators.
There are some very good budding authors all striving for reviews, most have websites and offering free books hoping readers will buy some of their other books. As previously mentioned I have read most of Will Patching and read most of the following 16 free books. Registration is essential and the books can be downloaded or used in the Kindle App.
I’ve just finished “The Blanket of the Dark” by John Buchan. I downloaded it some time back as a free e-book, having read several others of his books and thoroughly enjoyed them. However, I didn’t realise until I started reading it that this is an historical novel, which is not usually a genre I’d read. I decided to read it anyway, as I like the author.
The book is set in England in the reign of Henry VIII. There are references to figures and events which my knowledge of English history is insufficient to recognise, but they were not crucial to the story. The action centres around a plot to overthrow Henry and replace him with a new monarch. I know enough history to know that didn’t happen, and I found it a bit odd reading the book, already knowing the plot must fail.
However, it is well-written, and a good adventure, if not something I would normally have chosen to read.