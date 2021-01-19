Latest book you've read

I’ve just read “Aim True, My Brothers” by William F Brown.

I did not like the first couple of chapters because it was about how the main character, a maverick FBI Agent, apprehended four ‘Rednecks’ who had just robbed a bank. The characters seemed rough with no finesse but…

Soon after the story developed to a terrorist assault on a major Asian city. The assault was led by another main character, Mohammed Al-Bari, who had had many years experience artillery fighting in battlefields.

After this mission the plot shifted to USA where Mohammed Al-Bari plans on assassinating the POTUS. The American Special Forces became aware ot the plot a female Israeli Secret Service Agent was seconded to foil the plot and becomes another major character.

The pace is fast with lots of action throughout the book and frequently with surprising twists.

I can recommend the book and at the moment the eBook is available free in the hope readers will buy other books in the series.