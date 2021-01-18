Latest book you've read

I remember seeing the film of “Fahrenheit 451”, is that the book you mean? I was quite young at the time, and remember it as being quite long and dull, but I might find it better now.
I’ve just finished “The Arctic Event” by Robert Ludlum and James Cobb. Mysterious bomber crashes on a remote island with a deadly cargo, a small group of agents is given the job of retrieving the cargo before it falls into the hands of various other groups of baddies. Pretty good read, and apparently one of a series featuring these agents. Must look for the others.