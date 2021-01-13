Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished “Blood of Angels” by Michael Marshall, which I enjoyed, though it started as quite a few totally separate stories that merged into one. There’s quite a lot of reference to a previous novel of his - “The Straw Men” - which I’m pretty sure I’ve read, but don’t remember it being along the same lines as suggested.
I just finished The Immortals of Meluha (Shiva Trilogy) by Amish (Author) the best shiv book
I remember seeing the film of “Fahrenheit 451”, is that the book you mean? I was quite young at the time, and remember it as being quite long and dull, but I might find it better now.
I’ve just finished “The Arctic Event” by Robert Ludlum and James Cobb. Mysterious bomber crashes on a remote island with a deadly cargo, a small group of agents is given the job of retrieving the cargo before it falls into the hands of various other groups of baddies. Pretty good read, and apparently one of a series featuring these agents. Must look for the others.
I’m re-reading “The 21-day Immunity Plan” by Dr Aseem Malhotra. About 100 pages detailing fascinating facts.
It answered many of the questions I had about how the immune system is affected by lifestyle factors.
About the author and why he wrote the book:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/health-fitness/body/21-day-plan-boost-immune-system-fight-infections/
Poke The Box by Seth Godin - he was the original creator of CDBaby back in the beginning of the .com pop. It is an excellent short read that makes you feel human as well as helps you understand productivity as it related to your passion on the web.
The last book I have read is Fahrenheit by Ray Bradbury, it is a very interesting book about the world we can leave in the future. I have read it in my e-book. I prefer Kindle because it is the most common. I had a lot of struggles to buy it because there are a lot of types, I didn’t know what to buy because at the start all of them were so different for me and also I couldn’t understand how does kindle work. In the beginning, I thought that you always need the internet to read but after I bought it I understood that you just need to download the book and you can read it anywhere.
I’ve just read “Aim True, My Brothers” by William F Brown.
I did not like the first couple of chapters because it was about how the main character, a maverick FBI Agent, apprehended four ‘Rednecks’ who had just robbed a bank. The characters seemed rough with no finesse but…
Soon after the story developed to a terrorist assault on a major Asian city. The assault was led by another main character, Mohammed Al-Bari, who had had many years experience artillery fighting in battlefields.
After this mission the plot shifted to USA where Mohammed Al-Bari plans on assassinating the POTUS. The American Special Forces became aware ot the plot a female Israeli Secret Service Agent was seconded to foil the plot and becomes another major character.
The pace is fast with lots of action throughout the book and frequently with surprising twists.
I can recommend the book and at the moment the eBook is available free in the hope readers will buy other books in the series.
I’ve just finished “The Caller” by Chris Carter. A serial killer operates by phoning the best friend or partner of his victim and asking them two questions, if they can’t answer them, the person gets killed. One of the victims is unfortunately the wife of a mafia hitman, though that doesn’t play quite as big a part in things as I thought it might. A good book, though.
I have read Think like a Rocket Scientist by Ozan Varol this month, and Focus by Harvard Business Review last month.
As it was a bit cold and I didn’t feel like spending much time in the shed (and the pubs are closed), I’ve now finished “Criss Cross” by James Patterson. Featuring psychologist Alex Cross, it looks as if he’s sent the wrong man to the electric chair for a series of murders.
I like free! I enjoyed the book, too, although I do wonder about a lot of books where you cannot feel empathy for or like any of the characters. Where they’re all sleazeballs.
I’m pleased you liked the book
I just got notification of another free book by the same author, only read four chapters from thirty two and once again like the fast pace. You will be delighted to know the main character is a thirty three year old American programmer and is not a sleazeball
I’ve just finished “The Tsunami Countdown” by Body Morrison. Tsunami in the Pacific, heads for Hawaii, from the perspective of someone working in the Tsunami Warning Centre. A decent enough read, the odd stereotype here and there but not bad overall.
I’ve just finished “The Warden” by Anthony Trollope.
Trollope is one of the classic authors I’ve long felt I should try reading, and finally got round to. “The Warden” is the first book in his “Chronicles of Barsetshire” series, and was published in 1855. It took me a couple of chapters to get to grips with his writing style, as he favours very long sentences with multiple clauses. He also has a tendency to be a bit wordy in places, with an entire chapter devoted to the influence of the press, in decidedly florid language.
The book revolves around a collection of almshouses and their warden. There has been a query raised over whether the money is being allocated in strict accordance with the terms of the four-hundred-year-old Will which endowed them, and a well-meaning but rash and ambitious young doctor is persuaded to raise a court action on behalf of the almsmen. The book explores the effect this has on those involved and their relationships with one another.
Once I got into it, I found it surprisingly gripping, seeing the same set of circumstances from different perspectives, and wondering how it would all turn out in the end.
Never use a big word where a diminutive alternative will suffice.
I’ve just finished “Th1rt3en” by Steve Cavanagh, which I very much enjoyed. Film star accused of murder but his lawyer looks for a different killer. I was a bit fed up with it jumping between different viewpoints, but it wasn’t too distracting.
I’ve just finished “Without a trace” by Mari Hannah. A jet flying from London to New York goes missing, taking with it the main character’s partner, who then wangles her way into the investigation team despite being a police officer from the other end of the country. It didn’t go in the direction I was expecting a couple of times, a decent enough book but I thought there was a bit too much domestic stuff and a fair bit of repetition.
I’ve just finished “Borrowed Time” by Robert Goddard. A lone hiker encounters a woman for a minute or two, which turns out to be an hour or so before she is murdered. It’s quite twisty and turny, but his stuff is always like that, and I think I’ve enjoyed every one I’ve read. It’s a bit old - pre-mobile phone - but doesn’t suffer for it.
I have just finished “rich dad poor dad” by Robert Kiyosaki offers personal finance education to help you learn about cash flow, real estate, investing, and business building.