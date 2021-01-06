Latest book you've read

I finished “Touch Not The Cat” by Mary Stewart a couple of days ago, and I’m still not sure what I think of it.

I’ve read a couple of her other books and enjoyed them, but I found this one (from 1976) very slow. In fact, it was so slow to get started, that I almost gave up on it. I also found the “heroine” somewhat infuriating, as she went along with other peoples’ wishes, even when she had her doubts about them. I’m not prone to shouting advice at characters in books (I generally reserve that for television ), but I found myself doing so on more than one occasion here.

It can’t have been that bad, because I made it to the end, and it’s a fairly long book, but it’s definitely not one I’d read again.