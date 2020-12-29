Latest book you've read

I’ve just finished reading “False Value” by Ben Aaronovitch, the latest in the “Rivers of London” series. Peter Grant is a police officer with the Met. (London police), assigned to the tiny section code-named “Falcon”, which investigates crimes with a magical or supernatural element. Daft but enjoyable urban fantasy / police procedural stuff, with a good deal of humour in the writing.

The plot here revolves around a suspect tech company called “Serious Cybernetics Corporation”, a reference to the Sirius Cybernetics Corporation from the “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”. The company models itself on that series, with employees referred to as mice, security called the “Vogon Enforcement Arm” … You get the picture.

Although the plot does not follow on from the previous books, there are references to people and events from those books, and the whole “magical” background has been built up over earlier stories, so if you’ve never read one of these before, I would recommend starting at the beginning, with “Rivers of London”, and working through them in order.