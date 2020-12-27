Latest book you've read

I just read Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern. I’d previously read Midnight Circus by her, and that’s one of my favourite books. So I was quite excited to read it.

It started out really cool, a story within a story, but then it got a bit weird, with quite a lot of symbolism. Then it got weirder, more symbolism and jumping about a bit. And then it got really weird, symbolism all over and jumping all over the place.

I really wanted to like this book, but in the end I didn’t